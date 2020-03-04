Microsoft scores a touchdown with NFL deal for Teams

erek
Meh, not really into football myself.
"Landing the NFL as a Teams customer is the latest sign that Microsoft is building momentum in the collaboration software market, although Slack has had some customer wins of its own lately, reportedly winning a big contract with Uber (UBER).
But Slack, which is currently losing money, is having a tough time convincing investors that it can remain competitive.
Shares have fallen more than 35% from their high shortly after the company began trading last year on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock is barely above its $26 reference price. Slack went public through a direct listing of stock instead of an initial public offering."
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/03/investing/microsoft-teams-nfl/index.html
