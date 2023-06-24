Microsoft reverses course on File Manager changes in latest Windows 11 beta

Mr. Bluntman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2007
- Messages
- 6,790
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...key-support-rolls-back-file-explorer-changes/
Well I'll be, a few brain cells are still active in Redmond. Yes, cleaning up cruft that's no longer used is fine, but when it's power user features that are still in use by a healthy majority I say don't mess with it if it's not truly broken. Show me a better way to do a thing? I'm open to it. But removing things because you think the masses don't use these things is pissing off the people who use Windows on their machines to make money. The old adage applies, to a point; if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
I for one am glad they came to their senses after the initial blowback. Maybe the Windows team will take a lesson from this?
...hah! I'm dreaming...
