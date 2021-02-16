Microsoft Repo Secretly Installed on all Raspberry Pi’s Linux OS

Red Falcon
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- May 7, 2007
- Messages
- 10,890
Definitely worth the watch for those involved with the Raspberry Pi community.
Thanks for Jeff Geerling for the video, and removal commands:
sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
sudo rm /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.gpg
sudo apt update
Further information on it can be found here.
Thanks for Jeff Geerling for the video, and removal commands:
sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
sudo rm /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.gpg
sudo apt update
Further information on it can be found here.
It seems that it contains VS Code IDE for your Raspberry Pi. Now keep in mind this is a server with a lite image, and there is no need to install this on my old RPi 2. Naturally, it made many Linux users unhappy. To make matters worse, the official Raspberry Pi forums admins quickly locked down and deleted the topic threads, claiming it was “Microsoft bashing.”
Last edited: