Microsoft Repo Secretly Installed on all Raspberry Pi’s Linux OS

Red Falcon

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
10,890
Definitely worth the watch for those involved with the Raspberry Pi community.



Thanks for Jeff Geerling for the video, and removal commands:
sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
sudo rm /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.gpg
sudo apt update


Further information on it can be found here.
It seems that it contains VS Code IDE for your Raspberry Pi. Now keep in mind this is a server with a lite image, and there is no need to install this on my old RPi 2. Naturally, it made many Linux users unhappy. To make matters worse, the official Raspberry Pi forums admins quickly locked down and deleted the topic threads, claiming it was “Microsoft bashing.”
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,573
I don't have any Raspberry Pi's, but I am a long time Linux user.

If anything at all added a repository to my system on it's own, I would be livid.

This is one of the reasons I hate Windows.

I need to be in complete 100% control of my local machines, and they need to not do anything without me initiating it manually.

I've been looking at Hardkernels Odroid devices lately. Hopefully they won't pull this nonsense.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,573
Red Falcon said:
VSCode contains telemetry, so yeah, Microsoft is gaining information from users with these latest updates.
It might be worth watching the video and/or reading the article before making such assumptions.
Click to expand...

To be clear, adding a repository under apt does not install the software. It just allows apt to fetch the package list from that repository and list is as available for installation.

Every time you do an "apt-get update" or the more modern "apt update" to refresh the list of packages, your device would connect to that repository, and download its available package list, but it wouldn't actually install anything UNLESS it contained a package that you already have installed on your system at a newer revision, in which case it would be listed as an available update when doing "apt-get upgrade", "apt upgrade", "apt-get dist-upgrade"
or "apt dist-upgrade".

There is a limited amount of information they can gain from just having the repository added in and of itself, including source IP and (maybe) install unique identifier (I can't remember if apt sends that as part of the update or not), but that's about it.

Still, one must wonder, if they are OK with just adding a third party repository users didn't ask for, what else are they OK with?

I still think it is a shitty thing to do.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,315
Zarathustra[H] said:
To be clear, adding a repository under apt does not install the software. It just allows apt to fetch the package list from that repository and list is as available for installation.

There is a limited amount of information they can gain from just having the repository added in and of itself, including source IP and (maybe) install unique identifier, but that's about it.

Still, one must wonder, if they are OK with just adding a third party repository users didn't ask for, what else are they OK with?
Click to expand...
depending on where it is in the sources.conf, packages in the repo could take priority over packages in the main repos, and those packages could depend on other packages in the ms repos. You could easily have a lot of ms packages installed just from doing an `apt-get upgrade`
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top