Microsoft Repo Secretly Installed on all Raspberry Pi’s Linux OS

Red Falcon said: VSCode contains telemetry, so yeah, Microsoft is gaining information from users with these latest updates.

It might be worth watching the video and/or reading the article before making such assumptions. Click to expand...

To be clear, adding a repository under apt does not install the software. It just allows apt to fetch the package list from that repository and list is as available for installation.Every time you do an "apt-get update" or the more modern "apt update" to refresh the list of packages, your device would connect to that repository, and download its available package list, but it wouldn't actually install anything UNLESS it contained a package that you already have installed on your system at a newer revision, in which case it would be listed as an available update when doing "apt-get upgrade", "apt upgrade", "apt-get dist-upgrade"or "apt dist-upgrade".There is a limited amount of information they can gain from just having the repository added in and of itself, including source IP and (maybe) install unique identifier (I can't remember if apt sends that as part of the update or not), but that's about it.Still, one must wonder, if they are OK with just adding a third party repository users didn't ask for, what else are they OK with?I still think it is a shitty thing to do.