Microsoft Releases The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,651
1759959391144.png


"The Elite Series 2 version of this design comes with all the features you've come to love, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger lock for even more precise gameplay. For even greater customization, you can add back paddles for enhanced input control and limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox accessories app. Immerse yourself deeper into The Outer Worlds 2 with the 3.5 mm jack—just connect any compatible headset to experience the action-packed Arcadia system like never before. Plus, just as you shift between different paths in the game, the controller's dynamic features ensure you're always ready for whatever the galaxy throws your way.

If you're ready to become the hero the galaxy needs, head over to Xbox Design Lab today to design yours. These controllers are available today, starting at MSRP $94.98 for the Xbox Wireless Controller and MSRP $184.98 for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 exclusively at www.xbox.com/accessories/controllers/the-outer-worlds-2-xbox-controllers. Visit Xbox.com for more information.

The Outer Worlds 2 launches October 29 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, Battle.net, and Steam - and day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Pre-order The Outer Worlds 2 Premium Edition now to get up to 5 days early access and the Commander Zane's Anti-Monopolistic Battle Pack."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341720/...r-and-xbox-elite-wireless-controller-series-2
 
Sheesh and I thought Dualsense controllers were expensive. About $100 for a controller that has barely changed in the last 3 console generations?

Man I wish Xbox would innovate on their controller so games would have more of an incentive to take advantage of these features like gyro or a touchbar

Anyway looks cool, and the whole design your own controller thing Xbox has is really cool, just wish it had modern features
 
