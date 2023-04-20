erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,084
It's finally here
"Microsoft also added a means for a game to know whether compressed assets are being decompressed by the GPU, or whether a software (CPU) fallback is engaged for reasons such as incompatible compression/file format. This feedback mechanism allows the game to adjust its asset quality (such as texture resolution), to compensate for the reduced decompression performance.
Microsoft has progressively relaxed the hardware requirements for DirectStorage with each major release. It was originally restricted to NVMe SSDs as the storage device, but was extended to AHCI devices such as SATA SSDs, and now with this release, support is extended to mechanical HDDs."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307531/microsoft-releases-directstorage-1-2-with-hdd-speedups
