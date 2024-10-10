Microsoft Recall becomes a dependency for File Explorer in Windows 11 2H24 and is thus mandatory.

I would even call them mere suggestions at this point.



Anyone remember all the reports of clicking X on the window for the upgrade prompt from Windows 7 to Windows 10, only to have the upgrade proceed anyway?



There are so many "malicious compliance" methods that you wind up playing whack-a-mole and in the end they just wear you down, and that's exactly what they want.



Like,



Oh, all that shit you removed or disabled when you installed the OS? Guess what, it's back after the 2H24 upgrade. Or after you install a random patch from Windows Updates, or if you create a new user, etc. etc.



Or maybe they give you a prompt after an update with an intentionally poorly designed UI making it easy to click the unintended choice and enable that thing Microsoft wants you to enable.



Or on a shared computer, require admin access to disable something, but any goddamn user, even an unprivileged one, can turn it back on again.



But to be fair, most of this UI/Design based malicious compliance is so 2015. These days they just tend to do whatever the fuck they want, silently in the background.



For a while there I was able to remove Edge, but then a few months later, there it was again. I certainly didn't do anything to bring it back.



It's bullshit like this that gives me absolutely zero faith that Recall will stay "disabled"





This is the problem throughout the tech world. They think the user is stupid. That the user doesn't even know what they themselves want. That they have to force new "features" on them, so that they get used to using them and then love them. And they don't even care that they are often (usually?) wrong. Because the incentive is to push this stuff on them so it becomes inevitable and they can make money off it, either through data collection or selling subscriptions once they integrate it so thoroughly that you can no longer avoid using it and are forced to.



I am a lifelong tech enthusiasm, and it makes me want to burn it all down to the ground. Go back to ~2006 and start that phase of Computer/Internet/Tech all over again, but this time with STRICT privacy and other regulation that is strongly enforced to keep the tech-bros in check.