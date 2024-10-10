Microsoft Recall becomes a dependency for File Explorer in Windows 11 2H24 and is thus mandatory.

Zarathustra[H]
Chris Titus of WinUtil fame claims that the highly controversial AI "Recall" feature that Microsoft previously promised would become "opt in", is in fact becoming mandatory.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9FRadIkkE0
As a recap on Recall, it is Microsofts full screen AI analysis tool that records and monitors absolutely everything you do and stores summaries of it in your Microsoft account "for your convenience"
Is anyone ready for the revolution yet?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9FRadIkkE0
