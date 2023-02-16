Microsoft outlines official support for Windows 11 on Mac with Apple Silicon

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,458
Weak, thought this was native implementation?
"Microsoft does say that there are some limitations when it comes to virtualizing Windows 11 on top of macOS, pointing primarily to features that require nested virtualization to function as not being supported. Those include:
Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...port-for-windows-11-on-mac-with-apple-silicon
"Microsoft does say that there are some limitations when it comes to virtualizing Windows 11 on top of macOS, pointing primarily to features that require nested virtualization to function as not being supported. Those include:
- Windows Subsystem for Android
- Windows Subsystem for Linux
- Windows Sandbox
- Virtualization-based Security (VBS)
Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...port-for-windows-11-on-mac-with-apple-silicon