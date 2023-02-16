Microsoft outlines official support for Windows 11 on Mac with Apple Silicon

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,458
Weak, thought this was native implementation?

"Microsoft does say that there are some limitations when it comes to virtualizing Windows 11 on top of macOS, pointing primarily to features that require nested virtualization to function as not being supported. Those include:


  • Windows Subsystem for Android
  • Windows Subsystem for Linux
  • Windows Sandbox
  • Virtualization-based Security (VBS)
Additionally, Microsoft says that DirectX12 and OpenGL3.3 is also not guaranteed to function, and that 32-bit ARM apps are also not supported when running on a Mac, and are actually being removed from Windows altogether soon."

Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...port-for-windows-11-on-mac-with-apple-silicon
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
5,263
Weak how? This is a limit of running things in a VM, and ARM not having hardware support for nested virtualization. As for running it on the hardware itself, that's up to Apple unfortunately and I doubt they'll be interested in supporting that.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,037
erek said:
Weak, thought this was native implementation?

"Microsoft does say that there are some limitations when it comes to virtualizing Windows 11 on top of macOS, pointing primarily to features that require nested virtualization to function as not being supported. Those include:


  • Windows Subsystem for Android
  • Windows Subsystem for Linux
  • Windows Sandbox
  • Virtualization-based Security (VBS)
Additionally, Microsoft says that DirectX12 and OpenGL3.3 is also not guaranteed to function, and that 32-bit ARM apps are also not supported when running on a Mac, and are actually being removed from Windows altogether soon."

Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...port-for-windows-11-on-mac-with-apple-silicon
Click to expand...
So far the parallels arm64 version has been pretty solid for the few places we need it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top