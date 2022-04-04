Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License $49.99

pututu

Is this a good or perhaps warm deal for office lifetime license?

Installed on one PC. Not sure if the license is portable to another PC or locked to that PC for life. If it's locked, not a good deal.

Important Details

  • ONE-TIME PURCHASE FOR 1 PC
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop
  • No subscriptions – no monthly/annual fees
  • Version: 2021
  • All languages supported
  • Updates included
  • Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here

Seems like stacksocial site is legit from what I can search.
 
