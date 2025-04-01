Microsoft makes new attempt to block bypassnro in beta Win 11 build.

That hasn't been necessary in many years. I stopped making local accounts first back with Windows 7. 7 Pro asked if you wanted to add to a domain or not upon initial login. Scripts and GPO did the rest like adding a local admin account for emergency use.



With Intune when you login as the business account as long as the user is assigned to the proper Intune group the computer pulls the configs and is ready to go. You can make use of the MS Company Portal app as well for approved application installs upon initial login. For example I could order a laptop from Dell. Throw in a one page sheet of instructions and ship it to the user without having to even touch the computer. They followed the instructions (they were very simple) and the system was properlly enrolled and applications like Office and Adobe Reader would auto install. If the OS version was too low, based on a setting in Intune, the system would proceed to update itself as well. If the user needed some other software like Adobe Pro they could install that through the Company Portal app as well.



Intune also has a nice reset feature. No more having to blow away a computer and re-image. You just get the laptop back, make sure it's on an Internet connection, run the reset command in the Intune Management Console and just wait. The system would reset itself so it would act like a brand new install and be ready for the next user.