Microsoft makes new attempt to block bypassnro in beta Win 11 build.

TL: DR for now it isn't the end of the world, as it is in a beta build and
just added step of editing registry is required to utilize OOBE for now in said beta build for now.
https://www.theverge.com/news/638967/microsoft-windows-11-account-internet-bypass-blocked
just added step of editing registry is required to utilize OOBE for now in said beta build for now.
reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f shutdown /r /t 0”
https://www.theverge.com/news/638967/microsoft-windows-11-account-internet-bypass-blocked
Microsoft is no longer playing around when it comes to requiring every Windows 11 device be set up with an internet-connected account. In its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview, the company says it will take out a well-known bypass script that let end users skip the requirement of connecting to the internet and logging in with a Microsoft account to get through the initialization process of a new PC.
As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft already requires users to connect to the internet, but there’s a way to bypass it: the bypassnro command. For those setting up computers for businesses or secondary users, or simply, on principle refuse to link their computer to a Microsoft account, the command is super simple to activate during the Windows setup process.
Microsoft cites security as one reason it’s making this change:
We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11. This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account.