erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,331
"Posts on LinkedIn from impacted employees show the cuts affecting employees in product and program management roles.
“Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”
Microsoft’s fiscal year 2024 ended June 30. It’s not uncommon for Microsoft to restructure parts of its business as it begins a new fiscal year.
SEND US A TIPDo you have information about this story? Email [email protected], or use this form to contact the GeekWire news team.
Last month Microsoft cut around 1,000 jobs across the company, in areas including its Azure cloud unit and HoloLens mixed-reality organization.
Microsoft laid off nearly 2,000 employees in January in its gaming unit, three months after the tech giant completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company’s largest acquisition ever.
The cutbacks come as Microsoft tries to maintain its profit margins amid heavier capital spending, which is designed to provide the cloud infrastructure needed to train and deploy the models that power AI applications.
Microsoft’s headcount surged during the pandemic but has leveled off in the past two years. The company employed about 227,000 people worldwide at the end of the 2023 calendar year, down from 232,000 a year earlier, according to numbers tracked by GeekWire based on regulatory filings and earnings calls."
https://www.geekwire.com/2024/microsoft-lays-off-employees-in-new-round-of-cuts/