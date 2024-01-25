Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Activision Blizzard And Xbox Employees

https://twitter.com/Qwik/status/1750527310493868293

  • Mike Ybarra announced that he is leaving Blizzard today.
  • Allen Adham, who has been with Blizzard since its founding, is also leaving.
  • Odyssey, the title of the survival game in development at Blizzard, has also been canceled.
  • It is unknown which people have been affected by the 1,900 layoffs at this time. Reports say employees don't even know yet.
 
At always looks bad, but this is more or less the way it has been for big studios. Working for a gaming studio is akin to being a seasonal employee, work is plentiful when there is a rush on getting something done by a particular date, but once your usefulness for that project passes if there isn't anything else immediately brewing you're in the unemployment line
 
Gideon said:
Blizzard spends way too much money and I don't think DIablo IV sold like they thought it would. Trimming at that studio is long overdue and hopefully they become a bit more focused.
Click to expand...
Exactly, quality over quantity.
 
Gideon said:
Blizzard spends way too much money and I don't think DIablo IV sold like they thought it would. Trimming at that studio is long overdue and hopefully they become a bit more focused.
Click to expand...
Diablo IV sold more than 12 million copies in the first week. Just think about how many copies have sold since then. By comparison, Diablo III sold at the same rate that Diablo IV did at release. I hardly think that Blizzard sees Diablo IV sales as a disappointment.
 
Gideon said:
Blizzard spends way too much money and I don't think DIablo IV sold like they thought it would. Trimming at that studio is long overdue and hopefully they become a bit more focused.
Click to expand...

Good point.

Now if Blizzard gets the green light to make a new game, bring on WoD: World of Diablo MMO, a more mature and darker WoW, built on an all new game engine, using A.I. to control enemies, bosses, and NPC's.
 
Armenius said:
Diablo IV sold more than 12 million copies in the first week. Just think about how many copies have sold since then. By comparison, Diablo III sold at the same rate that Diablo IV did at release. I hardly think that Blizzard sees Diablo IV sales as a disappointment.
Click to expand...
The article says Diablo IV *sold* well, but that it isn't making the kind of money through live services that they wanted.
 
1_rick said:
The article says Diablo IV *sold* well, but that it isn't making the kind of money through live services that they wanted.
Click to expand...

F live services. What happened to just buying the game for the full $60 price and having the game supported and updated for years without needing to spend one more penny on the game. Yeah I can see having a price for expansions like $29 or so, but that's it.
 
1_rick said:
The article says Diablo IV *sold* well, but that it isn't making the kind of money through live services that they wanted.
Click to expand...
When they sell skins for $30 on top of charging $70 for the game, is it any surprise that most players are not purchasing microtransactions?
 
Armenius said:
When they sell skins for $30 on top of charging $70 for the game, is it any surprise that most players are not purchasing microtransactions?
Click to expand...
Not at all.

I paid $10 for the battle pass for season 2. Contemplating doing the same for season 3, but I'll wait a few days before deciding. I definitely won't do it every time.
 
Zorachus said:
F live services. What happened to just buying the game for the full $60 price and having the game supported and updated for years without needing to spend one more penny on the game. Yeah I can see having a price for expansions like $29 or so, but that's it.
Click to expand...
Because everyone's greedy these days--gotta grind every dollar from every customer.
 
Armenius said:
Diablo IV sold more than 12 million copies in the first week. Just think about how many copies have sold since then. By comparison, Diablo III sold at the same rate that Diablo IV did at release. I hardly think that Blizzard sees Diablo IV sales as a disappointment.
Click to expand...

People were playing Diablo III for years, all my friends that bought it stopped playing it already. They expected it to be a cash cow and people would keep spending money on in the store and no one really is. Maybe not a disappointment but income from it dropped off much faster then they wanted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top