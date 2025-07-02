Microsoft laying off about 9,000 employees

Cloud is stupid, stupid, profitable. Companies pay SO DAMN MUCH to cloud providers to host their shit, I don't think many have stopped to do the math and see if it really saves money. Even the smaller cloud providers make bank on it. Oracle again as an example, they are in the top 10 but are only like 3% of the market (the top 3 are over 60%). Yet is has still been worth billions in profit to them. Not only are people putting lots in the cloud, but the profit margins are insane, like 50%. The big 3, Amazon, MS, and Google, just make money hand over fist on it.



Also in MS's case there's the more sneaky cloud services, the Office and Entra stuff I noted. A lot of people don't really think about those offerings as much. You'll have places that say they don't use Windows, yet still use Office 365 for all their communications, or a place that says they do little to no cloud, but all their desktops and laptops (and maybe even servers) authenticate with Entra. They aren't what many traditionally think of as cloud services like running servers or containers, but they run on MS's stuff and get MS lots of money.