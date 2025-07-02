  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Microsoft laying off about 9,000 employees

mullet

mullet

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 19, 2004
Messages
2,669

Microsoft laying off about 9,000 employees in latest round of cuts


Microsoft said Wednesday that it will lay off about 9,000 employees. The move will affect less than 4% of its global workforce across different teams, geographies and levels of experience, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. Microsoft has held several rounds of layoffs already this calendar year. In January, it cut less than 1% of headcount based on performance. The 50-year-old software company slashed over 6,000 jobs in May and then at least 300 more in June. As of June 2024 it employed 228,000 people. In 2023, it laid off 10,000.
Click to expand...
 
Lot of them does nothing. They are hired to prevent competition. So companies like apple can't hire them.
 
I'd say the boring reality is that the Xbox team just isn't doing so well. The hardware is struggling, of course, but there may also be issues with developers whose blockbusters either petered out (Starfield, anyone?) or were meant to improve Xbox console sales and Game Pass subs.
 
What's even the point of owning an Xbox anymore? They're still very expensive, it's a locked down environment, and there's no exclusive content to play like Playstation. There's also no way Gamepass is sustainable, they're just trying to put a dent in sony by offering a ton of "value" and it's clearly not working. The sad reality is that the people at the top need to go first for basically destroying one of the best brands in gaming over the last decade. They had so much going for them in the 360 era and just killed it all since then.
 
To be fair, MS has a lot of different software projects. Server, office365, outlook, edge, update, .net, d3d, da, their vm suite, embedded, xbox store...I'm sure I'm leaving a lot out.
 
LightsOut41 said:
What exactly do those 200,000 people do? (Besides fucking up Windows.)
Click to expand...
they have over 1 millions of revenues per employee if my rough napkins math is correct, it is a vast global enterprise (Windows is not necessarily even a particularly big part of what they do anymore), for a couple of famous example, MIcrosoft employees make the Call of Duty franchise game run, the Azure product stack, social media giant Linkedln (300 millions active users), 400+ millions of office 365 enterprise seat run and so on

own-v0-MX5MpFumtiDVhniJC2XoE6Tu5uIS05_gAEXyf4mL_I4.jpg


But yes that still a lot and it could be easy to overanalyse (and explain it using priors that fit a narrative we want, AI efficacy made that possible or X,y,z,) what could be a simple rebalancing/correction from the giant explosion of employees of the 2020-2022 moment and big acquisitions, they had 160,000 of them not so long ago.

microsoft-employees-number-1.png
 
Last edited:
Decko said:
there's no exclusive content to play like Playstation
Click to expand...
Playstation doesn't have it either, really. They release the DLC complete versions of their games on pc afterwards, which are always better too. Nintendo has real exclusives that never release elsewhere, hence why I bought a switch 2 to complement my pc.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Playstation doesn't have it either, really. They release the DLC complete versions of their games on pc afterwards, which are always better too. Nintendo has real exclusives that never release elsewhere, hence why I bought a switch 2 to complement my pc.
Click to expand...
At the very least they were timed exclusive, microsoft doesn't even do that. There was a long period of time you couldn't play TLOU 2, GoW, Spiderman games, etc. There's still a few that won't come to PC I'd like to have, but not enough to get me to buy a console (blood born, DS remake, Astrobot). But it's becoming less relevant as time moves on and everything is on PC.

I'll probably get a switch 2 eventually but I'll wait until there's a broad catalogue of games or I'm unemployed or something.
 
Lots of the layoffs are middle management Karrens....
Microsoft moved some time ago to a "democratic" decision-making process, in response to many harassment claims and blah blah blah, because if everything is decided by committee, then everybody's input is respected, and ya de ya de ya... Some 2000IQ moves by the HR Team
Activision/Blizzard did the same .... and we can see how well that's going.
It makes things very slow to implement, and often results in a toxically positive environment where criticism is taken personally, not objectively, and it's doing nothing but creating failure after failure.
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
they have over 1 millions of revenues per employee if my rough napkins math is correct, it is a vast global enterprise (Windows is not necessarily even a particularly big part of what they do anymore)
Click to expand...
No kidding. I don't think people understand just how big a deal Azure, Entra, and Office 365 are. Azure is the second largest cloud platform to AWS, and it is WAY ahead of 3rd place (Google). Office 365 and Entra (enterprise authentication) are exceedingly popular in the corporate world and in use even by many of MS's competitors. My GF works for Oracle and they use Office 365 for e-mail and calendar, and Entra for auth.

Oh, and related to all the AI craze. GhatGPT? Ya that runs in Azure.

That aside, all the whining about Windows as some non-entity is pretty silly. It is still by far the biggest desktop OS. You don't have to like it, but trying to pretend like it isn't a major player is very silly.
 
Sycraft said:
No kidding. I don't think people understand just how big a deal Azure, Entra, and Office 365 are. Azure is the second largest cloud platform to AWS, and it is WAY ahead of 3rd place (Google). Office 365 and Entra (enterprise authentication) are exceedingly popular in the corporate world and in use even by many of MS's competitors. My GF works for Oracle and they use Office 365 for e-mail and calendar, and Entra for auth.

Oh, and related to all the AI craze. GhatGPT? Ya that runs in Azure.

That aside, all the whining about Windows as some non-entity is pretty silly. It is still by far the biggest desktop OS. You don't have to like it, but trying to pretend like it isn't a major player is very silly.
Click to expand...

always wondered how MS crept to trillions dollar marketshare. seems their cloud strategy really paid off with the AI boom
 
Aurelius said:
Can we please not steer this off-topic into another culture war thread? Especially without evidence.

We know the Xbox unit isn't doing well due to the quality of the offering. That's all. Microsoft's issues with excessive middle management are both legendary and unrelated to demographics.
Click to expand...
This isn't about a culture war. It's about the reality of companies coming to terms with all the insanity surrounding managers for every facet of every person's identity, managers for everything times 20... It's not just MS. Everyone is cutting and you can be certain it's the nonessential, trash positions that we have seen all over the world that are getting cut first. I don't see why this needs to delve into a culture war thread when it's directly related to the topic at hand.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
This isn't about a culture war. It's about the reality of companies coming to terms with all the insanity surrounding managers for every facet of every person's identity, managers for everything times 20... It's not just MS. Everyone is cutting and you can be certain it's the nonessential, trash positions that we have seen all over the world that are getting cut first. I don't see why this needs to delve into a culture war thread when it's directly related to the topic at hand.
Click to expand...
That's an assumption based on a political opinion, not on actual facts. They wouldn't be shutting down whole games in development if they were just cutting the positions you assume they're cutting.
 
Ididar said:
That's an assumption based on a political opinion, not on actual facts. They wouldn't be shutting down whole games in development if they were just cutting the positions you assume they're cutting.
Click to expand...
If you actually pay attention, many companies are cutting non-essential staff including DEI programs. This isn't an opinion but a fact. Do some googling/research.
 
maybe there a bit of that but for those big tech company apparently it was a lot driven by the following

- general view that the way to get up in the hierarchy, prestige and salary was to manage people
- every star employee (engineer or otherwise) wanted to have a team and that what made sense in term of promotions to those entreprise, so over time you end up with a giant amount of teams/managers

Now there is a bit of a reverse and raw programmers at openAI make professional athlete salary (without talking about what those posisble stock option bonus could end up being worth) without a manager roles. There is now a clear and giant career path of 7 figures salary + bonujs without any managerial roles.

This if often what caused the manager explosion, most of the best programmer ending with teams for pet projects.
 
Last edited:
Ididar said:
That's an assumption based on a political opinion, not on actual facts. They wouldn't be shutting down whole games in development if they were just cutting the positions you assume they're cutting.
Click to expand...
I'm not even talking political opinions yet. However, now that you mention it a lot of these games were unprofitable DEI trash and they have been cut. Some cut games like the MMO from the Elder Scrolls team was axed because after 7 years they had nothing to show for it.

On a personal note, concerning what you're talking about. F'ing about time these garbage positions are being eliminated (among others). As Asmongold says, it's a Karen-Apocalypse! Lol. We are finally returning to reality and I am looking forward to seeing all these losers homeless and unemployed. This madness has ruined many peoples' lives and it's about time it was cut out like the disease it is.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
About damn time. I feel this is only the tip of the iceberg. Looks like they're cutting their "Diversity" management and all the nonessential bloat. Keep on cuttin!
Click to expand...
"Microsoft, $MSFT, has requested 6,327 H-1B visas, mostly from India, in Washington, per Amanda Goodall.That same month, it laid off 2,300 workers in the state."

Just swapping people to indians.
 
Lepardi said:
"Microsoft, $MSFT, has requested 6,327 H-1B visas, mostly from India, in Washington, per Amanda Goodall.That same month, it laid off 2,300 workers in the state."

Just swapping people to indians.
Click to expand...
That makes sense too. They're essentially indentured servants until they work off their debt for being sponsored to work and live in the US. It is a dirty little non-secret that all large corporations defend. Including Elon and Ramaswami. You see H-1B visas in all facets of life, not just the tech industry. It's probably the most abused loophole in our immigration law.
 
Lepardi said:
"Microsoft, $MSFT, has requested 6,327 H-1B visas, mostly from India, in Washington, per Amanda Goodall.That same month, it laid off 2,300 workers in the state."

Just swapping people to indians.
Click to expand...
Not quite, they are ditching management, but also rolling back a lot of their AI helpdesk stuff.
Microsoft let a lot of their Indian help desk agents go and replaced them with AI chatbots. Nobody likes the change; it's frustrating, and Microsoft is having to walk that back.
 
Lakados said:
Not quite, they are ditching management, but also rolling back a lot of their AI helpdesk stuff.
Microsoft let a lot of their Indian help desk agents go and replaced them with AI chatbots. Nobody likes the change; it's frustrating, and Microsoft is having to walk that back.
Click to expand...
Oh. I heard AI was screwing things up.
 
fist003 said:
always wondered how MS crept to trillions dollar marketshare. seems their cloud strategy really paid off with the AI boom
Click to expand...
Cloud is stupid, stupid, profitable. Companies pay SO DAMN MUCH to cloud providers to host their shit, I don't think many have stopped to do the math and see if it really saves money. Even the smaller cloud providers make bank on it. Oracle again as an example, they are in the top 10 but are only like 3% of the market (the top 3 are over 60%). Yet is has still been worth billions in profit to them. Not only are people putting lots in the cloud, but the profit margins are insane, like 50%. The big 3, Amazon, MS, and Google, just make money hand over fist on it.

Also in MS's case there's the more sneaky cloud services, the Office and Entra stuff I noted. A lot of people don't really think about those offerings as much. You'll have places that say they don't use Windows, yet still use Office 365 for all their communications, or a place that says they do little to no cloud, but all their desktops and laptops (and maybe even servers) authenticate with Entra. They aren't what many traditionally think of as cloud services like running servers or containers, but they run on MS's stuff and get MS lots of money.
 
Lakados said:
Activision/Blizzard did the same .... and we can see how well that's going.
Click to expand...

What are you, an ablest bigot who hates pink magical wheelchairs?

I mean, if you hate Khadgars that is quite acceptable though.
 
Sycraft said:
Cloud is stupid, stupid, profitable. Companies pay SO DAMN MUCH to cloud providers to host their shit, I don't think many have stopped to do the math and see if it really saves money. Even the smaller cloud providers make bank on it. Oracle again as an example, they are in the top 10 but are only like 3% of the market (the top 3 are over 60%). Yet is has still been worth billions in profit to them. Not only are people putting lots in the cloud, but the profit margins are insane, like 50%. The big 3, Amazon, MS, and Google, just make money hand over fist on it.

Also in MS's case there's the more sneaky cloud services, the Office and Entra stuff I noted. A lot of people don't really think about those offerings as much. You'll have places that say they don't use Windows, yet still use Office 365 for all their communications, or a place that says they do little to no cloud, but all their desktops and laptops (and maybe even servers) authenticate with Entra. They aren't what many traditionally think of as cloud services like running servers or containers, but they run on MS's stuff and get MS lots of money.
Click to expand...
It saves a lot, depending on what you are using it for.
I could write a very long wall of text here to break down a multitude of examples of when and where it makes sense, but the short version of it is simply, "it does."
Datacenters get to operate at an economy of scale that others just can't, because once you have your tools and environment in place, managing 10,000 machines is no more complex than managing 10.
But right now, depending on where you are, finding somebody qualified to manage your 10 that you can afford is hard.
 
Honestly it makes a sense for a TON of stuff, unless you have a lot of data movement or need it close.

I work in the service provider market, so they don't necessarily use it as much since they do NOT want that customer data traversing the cloud (and for costs, and needing that data side close). So what you see in a lot of the disaggregated/virtualized systems that are cloud native, but you'll see the Dataplane all running in COs/Datacenters/Headends/Hubs and at most the Control Plane living in the cloud.
 
Ranulfo said:
What are you, an ablest bigot who hates pink magical wheelchairs?

I mean, if you hate Khadgars that is quite acceptable though.
Click to expand...
no... that's not what I mean.
They used to have directors, writers, and specialized roles within the staff who made a design or artistic decision, then passed that vision down.
Not just writing, but level designs, raid designs, and boss encounters.
Blizz changed its organizational structure so things are designed via committee.
The result has been a dramatic increase in the size of the HR department to handle the conflicts between members of the committees, while the projects they develop take longer and cost substantially more.
All that with lower customer satisfaction, and dropping subscribers.
 
Ranulfo said:
What are you, an ablest bigot who hates pink magical wheelchairs?

I mean, if you hate Khadgars that is quite acceptable though.
Click to expand...
That's a retarded thing to do in a world that has levitation, healing,and resurrection, unless you're pandering to someone. It doesn't make any in-game sens

Lakados said:
no... that's not what I mean.
[explanation]
Click to expand...
That's stupid, too.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
I am looking forward to seeing all these losers homeless and unemployed. This madness has ruined many peoples' lives and it's about time it was cut out like the disease it is.
Click to expand...
care to explain? you're saying the 9k deserve to be homeless? you think they had some intention to harm others? just curious, like maybe you have first-hand experience
 
Lakados said:
It is stupid... but they did it. And I don't think they know how to walk it back now that they see what the results of that decision actually are.
Click to expand...
Oh my god. I didn't even notice this until I went looking to see if "the results of the decision" were massive subscription cancellations, and this is even dumber than I thought: Khadgar's wheelchair levitates. What the everloving heck?
 
1_rick said:
Oh my god. I didn't even notice this until I went looking to see if "the results of the decision" were massive subscription cancellations, and this is even dumber than I thought: Khadgar's wheelchair levitates. What the everloving heck?
Click to expand...
While googling this, I find that--of course--if you say anything about it you're ableist and hate disabled people etc., etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top