I was thinking this too! I mean we are nearing mid May and with 7 months left out of the year we are approaching crunch time for the upcoming holiday season. Sony, after Microsoft announced the $499 price for the Xbox One dropped their camera out of the PS4 and dropped the console to $399. This was literally done right after the Microsoft announcement after they saw the extremely negative reaction to the Microsoft Press Conference as a whole. Sony was also planning to launch the PS4 with the camera and at the same $499 price tag.



I figured this time around Microsoft has a lot of ground to make up so one is waiting for the other to announce their pricing to undercut the other. Sony wants to maintain their dominance and Microsoft needs to play catch-up and they definitely can't afford to fuck this up. If Sony comes out with a $499 price tag and Microsoft undercuts them deliberately to $399 and takes the loss then that'll be a win for all of us b/c the new Xbox is some seriously powerful piece of kit.