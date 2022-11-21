Microsoft is turning Windows 11's Start Menu into an advertisement delivery system

I'll never understand the move to dilute the user experience on core products. Apple is doing it with App Store, and even subscription services like News+ - Microsoft is doing it with the Start Menu; literally where you click to do everything... Windows 11 is ~$150 OS. That is aprice for an OS when there are excellentalternatives out there (Linux), which do everything just as well these days. Most of what people do is in the browser now anyway. Apple pairs its Operating Systems with premium cost devices. Can't get MacOS unless you buy a premium laptop. Can't get iOS unless you buy a premium phone. Yet, Tim Apple is not content to sit with a $2T+ valued company. Why are companies trying to squeeze the consumer so hard now?So, okay - you bump profits slightly this quarter to appease your shareholders in the next financial report. Where do you go next? More ads, in other locations? Maybe the infinite growth model doesn't work, and companies should look to payout dividends on a steadily growing stock rather than trying to strike gold every year for their Shareholders.experiences should not be supplemented with Ads, unless the paid experience is so damn dirt cheap that the manufacturer is only covering costs. For instance, I understand ads on a $200 Walmart TV. Iunderstand ads on a $2k+ OLED LG in WebOS.Shitty times we live in as a consumer, honestly. We barely own anything these days with all the subscription models; and now we have to contend with targeted ads in literally every corner of our lives.