Microsoft is turning Windows 11's Start Menu into an advertisement delivery system

Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,355
https://www.ghacks.net/2022/11/21/m...t-menu-into-an-advertisement-delivery-system/

I'll never understand the move to dilute the user experience on core products. Apple is doing it with App Store, and even subscription services like News+ - Microsoft is doing it with the Start Menu; literally where you click to do everything... Windows 11 is ~$150 OS. That is a premium price for an OS when there are excellent free alternatives out there (Linux), which do everything just as well these days. Most of what people do is in the browser now anyway. Apple pairs its Operating Systems with premium cost devices. Can't get MacOS unless you buy a premium laptop. Can't get iOS unless you buy a premium phone. Yet, Tim Apple is not content to sit with a $2T+ valued company. Why are companies trying to squeeze the consumer so hard now?

So, okay - you bump profits slightly this quarter to appease your shareholders in the next financial report. Where do you go next? More ads, in other locations? Maybe the infinite growth model doesn't work, and companies should look to payout dividends on a steadily growing stock rather than trying to strike gold every year for their Shareholders. Paid experiences should not be supplemented with Ads, unless the paid experience is so damn dirt cheap that the manufacturer is only covering costs. For instance, I understand ads on a $200 Walmart TV. I DONT understand ads on a $2k+ OLED LG in WebOS.

Shitty times we live in as a consumer, honestly. We barely own anything these days with all the subscription models; and now we have to contend with targeted ads in literally every corner of our lives.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,507
People get big raises for finding a new medium or location to sell ads to put in front of you. Consumers love ads, they pay for shirts with company ads on them so showing them ads for free should be like free beer!
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
21,318
That's the real reason Microsoft hasn't allowed people to totally kill off that pointless "recommended" section of the Start Menu. Not a surprise at all and you could see that coming from the day they first revealed that you couldn't hide that section.

Why are they doing it? Mainly because they can. People click on ads and buy stuff. A lot of people and a lot of stuff. The amount of people that are going to get upset enough to bail (or hack their Start Menu) are a tiny fraction of the people that are gonna click or ignore the ads.
 
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,109
MavericK said:
Yes, but also no - no one is paying $150 for Windows these days.
Click to expand...
If you buy a laptop from a “boutique”/smaller vendor without volume licensing agreements from M$ you do pay somewhere around $125-150. Example from the Framework laptop configurator:

1669055246053.png
 
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,109
Domingo said:
That's the real reason Microsoft hasn't allowed people to totally kill off that pointless "recommended" section of the Start Menu. Not a surprise at all and you could see that coming from the day they first revealed that you couldn't hide that section.

Why are they doing it? Mainly because they can. People click on ads and buy stuff. A lot of people and a lot of stuff. The amount of people that are going to get upset enough to bail (or hack their Start Menu) are a tiny fraction of the people that are gonna click or ignore the ads.
Click to expand...
Clicking on and buying from ads isn’t even where the value is any more - all about that data collection and building profiles about “people”. You don’t even have to click the ad, all that matters is that M$ can use other metrics (mouse movement/location, webcam tracking, microphone, how long you linger when the ad changes to something else etc) to correlate what you “engage” with. *That* is valuable.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,906
Yeah fuck that.

I'm still on Windows 10. Haven't seen a reason to "upgrade" yet. (I didn't care fot the OSX look the first time around)

Unless there is a way to workaround or disable this, it pretty much makes Win11 a "never use" for me.
 
M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
5,611
I see nothing wrong with Microsoft analyzing your browsing history. It has always been one of PC OS key features.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,906
schoolslave said:
Clicking on and buying from ads isn’t even where the value is any more - all about that data collection and building profiles about “people”. You don’t even have to click the ad, all that matters is that M$ can use other metrics (mouse movement/location, webcam tracking, microphone, how long you linger when the ad changes to something else etc) to correlate what you “engage” with. *That* is valuable.
Click to expand...
Honestly, this should be illegal.

We need to introduce laws, heck, maybe even constitutional amendments that make ANY information describing a person the sole property of the person it describes that cannot be owned or used by anyone or anything else for any reason, even with their consent in exchange for "free services".

I don't care if we have to kill all of silicon valley. This needs to happen.

The most information ada should be allowed to use are what we used to call "contextual". Display them based on the context of what is on screen, and never keep any data or make any attempt to isolate an individual or their preferences.

I want people to spend decades in jail over this.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,507
Zarathustra[H] said:
Honestly, this should be illegal.

We need to introduce laws, heck, maybe even constitutional amendments that make ANY information describing a person the sole property of the person it describes that cannot be owned or used by anyone or anything else for any reason, even with their consent in exchange for "free services".

I don't care if we have to kill all of silicon valley. This needs to happen.

The most information ada should be allowed to use are what we used to call "contextual". Display them based on the context of what is on screen, and never keep any data or make any attempt to isolate an individual or their preferences.

I want people to spend decades in jail over this.
Click to expand...
And what government that does not collect information on its citizens or other people would you charge with the responsibility to police this?

Trolling of course. I do agree but also know that they would never do such a thing as it has a benefit.
 
Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,448
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah fuck that.

I'm still on Windows 10. Haven't seen a reason to "upgrade" yet. (I didn't care fot the OSX look the first time around)

Unless there is a way to workaround or disable this, it pretty much makes Win11 a "never use" for me.
Click to expand...

I've even seen Windows 10 put an ad in the start menu before to buy a digital Microsoft Office license. To avoid start menu ads completely you'd need to run an older version of Windows like I do.
 
S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,109
Zarathustra[H] said:
Honestly, this should be illegal.

We need to introduce laws, heck, maybe even constitutional amendments that make ANY information describing a person the sole property of the person it describes that cannot be owned or used by anyone or anything else for any reason, even with their consent in exchange for "free services".

I don't care if we have to kill all of silicon valley. This needs to happen.

The most information ada should be allowed to use are what we used to call "contextual". Display them based on the context of what is on screen, and never keep any data or make any attempt to isolate an individual or their preferences.

I want people to spend decades in jail over this.
Click to expand...
Fully agree, but it will never happen. The uncomfortable truth is that all that big tech money growth we’ve seen in the past 20-years is largely built on the completely unregulated data brokerage and ad services market. To put this into perspective, I personally know software devs in SV making 500-700K base salaries literally working on how to further optimize “dark” patterns like tracking pixels etc. Clearly $bigcorps value this expertise because it takes in the $$$ - otherwise they wouldn’t be paying these asinine salaries for that work.
 
E

Elf_Boy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
2,476
Zarathustra[H] said:
Honestly, this should be illegal.

We need to introduce laws, heck, maybe even constitutional amendments that make ANY information describing a person the sole property of the person it describes that cannot be owned or used by anyone or anything else for any reason, even with their consent in exchange for "free services".

I don't care if we have to kill all of silicon valley. This needs to happen.

The most information ada should be allowed to use are what we used to call "contextual". Display them based on the context of what is on screen, and never keep any data or make any attempt to isolate an individual or their preferences.

I want people to spend decades in jail over this.
Click to expand...
I agree with the sentiment, I do, however, think such a total ban would be problematic.
We should be able to ban all use of our personal data or allow use for specific data for specific reasons with apps and the like.
I think targeted advertisement is creepy and annoying (since it would send me ads for something I already bought or was curious about but never intended to purchase) someone else might well find the service useful and like it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top