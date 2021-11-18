Microsoft is the first cloud provider to break into the top 10 Supercomputers

Microsoft clawed their way into the #10 slot for supercomputersonly cloud provider to make it that high upit runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTSAMD EPYC 48 core CPU's for a total of 253,440 cores (2640 CPU's)NVidia A100's (probably 1 to 1 with the CPU's but not stated in the article)Located in one of their US East data centers and is available for clients to book time on now.