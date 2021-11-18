Microsoft is the first cloud provider to break into the top 10 Supercomputers

https://www.zdnet.com/article/micro...percomputers-and-no-it-doesnt-run-on-windows/
Microsoft clawed their way into the #10 slot for supercomputers
only cloud provider to make it that high up
it runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
AMD EPYC 48 core CPU's for a total of 253,440 cores (2640 CPU's)
NVidia A100's (probably 1 to 1 with the CPU's but not stated in the article)
Located in one of their US East data centers and is available for clients to book time on now.
Microsoft clawed their way into the #10 slot for supercomputers
only cloud provider to make it that high up
it runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
AMD EPYC 48 core CPU's for a total of 253,440 cores (2640 CPU's)
NVidia A100's (probably 1 to 1 with the CPU's but not stated in the article)
Located in one of their US East data centers and is available for clients to book time on now.