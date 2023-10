No kidding. Microsoft getting in on ARM development does not mean that x86 is going away. I keep hearing about the x86 "end of life" for different reasons... and it never has. First time I remember was back in the PPC days when Apple switched. The Mac faithful, both users and press, assured us silly PC users that Intel was dying. CISC could not scale to high frequencies, RISC could. PPC had a positive second derivative of MHz (growth of growth), x86 had a negative second derivative....Ya well we all know how that ended up. Likewise we've been hearing about how powerful ARM chips are going to come out and dominate Intel Real Soon Now(tm) for, shit, at least a decade but then they never seem to materialize.I'm not saying x86 will never go away, it very well might, but this declaring it "near end of life" is stupid. People keep doing that, they keep being wrong.