Microsoft is closing all of its stores

blackacidevil

New York (CNN Business) - Microsoft is getting out of the brick-and-mortar retail business.
The company announced Friday it will close down all of its 83 physical stores and switch to online only.
It will keep its London; New York City; Sydney, Australia and Redmond, Washington locations, but they will be reimagined as "experience centers," the company stated. They will showcase Microsoft's technology, such as Surface PCs, Xbox, "Minecraft," Windows and Office, but they won't necessarily sell anything.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/26/tech/microsoft-stores-closing/index.html
 
Lakados

Can’t blame them, they are better showcasing their stuff at trade shows and conferences. Brick and Morter for the most part is going to be at best a minor loss and functioning as advertising.
 
HeadRusch

Brick and Mortar is for liquor, food, medicine,mattresses (things you need to touch/sit in/on to evaluate) and anything that weighs too much to casually ship back and forth at this point.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I think there is still place for brick and mortar, but it needs to be more along the lines of "Micro Center", and less along the lines of "Apple Store".

The boutique experience just needs to die a horrible death.
 
