Microsoft is closing all of its stores

New York (CNN Business) - Microsoft is getting out of the brick-and-mortar retail business.The company announced Friday it will close down all of its 83 physical stores and switch to online only.It will keep its London; New York City; Sydney, Australia and Redmond, Washington locations, but they will be reimagined as "experience centers," the company stated. They will showcase Microsoft's technology, such as Surface PCs, Xbox, "Minecraft," Windows and Office, but they won't necessarily sell anything.