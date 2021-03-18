Microsoft is bringing Auto HDR to DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 PC games

Armenius
The much touted feature available on the Xbox Series X|S is coming to PC games on Windows 10 for those on DirectX 11 and later. The feature is currently being tested on Windows Insider Program Dev Channel build 21337 and later. The feature will not work with every game out there, but it is claimed to currently work on over 1,000 titles. Perhaps we can look forward to this feature making its way into 21H1?
Thanks to MrTX for the original tip in the LG 48CX thread.
https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/auto-hdr-preview-for-pc-available-today/
Bigger. Bolder. Brighter. High dynamic range (HDR) offers the most impressive improvement to the visual experience in recent history. HDR unlocks an entirely new range of colors with more intensity than standard monitors, making games come to life like never before. In November 2020, the Xbox Series X|S consoles launched with the Auto HDR feature which automatically upgrades your backwards compatible games from SDR to HDR to take advantage of this amazing display innovation and provide a richer visual experience even on already-released games.
Today we’re excited to bring you a preview of Auto HDR for your PC gaming experience and we’re looking for your help to test it out. Jump to the How to Enable Auto HDR section to get started! When enabled on your HDR capable gaming PC, you will automatically get awesome HDR visuals on an additional 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games!
