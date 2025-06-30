  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Microsoft Implies Windows 11 Has Lost Them 400 Million Users

A recent blog post from Microsoft gave us an up-to-date statistic on the number of Windows devices there are the world today, and that number is down by up to 400 million over the last number it gave
SOURCE

Microsoft's logic is completely backwards. They think they are going to win back users with a war of attrition against Apple by making Windows prettier and by adding features that no one really wants.

When really, Microsoft is losing market share in part because when someone ask their nerdy tech friend what kind of computer to get, less people are recommending Windows devices now more than ever.

I understand it's really more complex than that but it feels really good to say.
 
They are screwing up the basics.
All the videos showing Mac silicon doing better with X or Y.
Its not that AMD and even Intels hardware is not capable of the same, perhaps even better. Its that windows holds the hardware back.

MS needs a proper CPU scheduler first and foremost.
They need a proper file system.
They need a proper compositor.
They need an improved network stack.

Windows is better at nothing other then running old windows software. Instead they are going to focus on fluff. And the UI art style.

Just look at Current day Linux. If you asked most people a few years ago would Linux ever run windows games better then windows I'm sure there would be laughter. I mean its going to have to run translation layers, Linux doesn't have DirectX. Its going to be buggy. Well here we are Linux is a better gaming platform. MS has lost the plot on their OS. Its not a new thing either. MS hasn't innovated shit at the core of windows wise since Windows NT.
 
bigdogchris said:
SOURCE

Microsoft's logic is completely backwards. They think they are going to win back users with a war of attrition against Apple by making Windows prettier and by adding features that no one really wants.

When really, Microsoft is losing market share in part because when someone ask their nerdy tech friend what kind of computer to get, less people are recommending Windows devices now more than ever.

I understand it's really more complex than that but it feels really good to say.
Exactly, Windows 11 is more telemetry and less privacy - what could go wrong?
 
That's a load of bullshit. Another clickbait article pushing a specific angle to a specific audience.

I'd argue that the much bigger "issue" here is/was the stagnation of x86 and a general change in the way people use their devices, combined with some serious advances on the ARM side of things. We even saw Apple ditch x86 for ARM, and that obviously has nothing to do with Windows. But although Windows has made good advancements in terms of ARM support, it's ultimately still much more tied to x86's fate than other platforms.

We saw a proliferation of devices such as cheap Chromebooks that directly ate into Windows market-share. In many/most cases these people aren't buying Chromebooks because they dislike Windows, they are doing it because the devices are cheap and give them better battery life. You have an ever increasing number of people who do most of their computing just on their phone and/or tablet, and don't even need to buy something like a Chromebook. I can get a cheap portable USB-C monitor, keyboard, and mouse and just use my Samsung S25 Ultra as a computer if I wanted, and it's actually pretty fast. Again, when people choose options like this, they are generally doing it for cost and convenience, not because they hate Windows, and certainly not because they hate a specific version of Windows.

Thankfully we're finally seeing meaningful innovation in x86 again. Microsoft for it's part is still pushing for better ARM support, and is actually making significant advances toward improving Windows in general.

It's actually a lot harder to improve Windows compared to other platforms, mainly because of the really high bar that they've set in terms of compatibility. The fact that I can still get Windows 11 to work on a 15-year old Sandy Bridge system and even still play games on that is nothing short of breath-taking. In contrast, the alternatives - Phones, tablets, Chromebooks, even Apple Laptops, have fully embraced the "use them for 3-5 years then toss them in the garbage" strategy. That makes innovation easier, to say the least. The push-back Microsoft got when implementing the Windows 11 hardware requirements shows just how difficult it would be for them to do something similar on their end, even if taking that route long-term would allow them to ditch a lot of legacy code and ultimately improve performance. They are trying to improve Windows while simultaneously shackled by people who still want things to work just like Windows 7 or even Windows XP, still want all their Windows 95 and NT 4.0 software to work, and cry when it asks them to create a Microsoft account even though they've probably already been using a Google or Apple account for 15+ years. It's impossible to make everyone happy in that respect while still leading the field in terms of innovation.
 
At this point the OS doesn't really matter that much outside of gaming. SAAS online apps rule the office world these days and tablets + larger phones can borderline replace the need for a PC in many cases.
 
GotNoRice said:
That's a load of bullshit. Another clickbait article pushing a specific angle to a specific audience.

I'd argue that the much bigger "issue" here is/was the stagnation of x86 and a general change in the way people use their devices, combined with some serious advances on the ARM side of things. We even saw Apple ditch x86 for ARM, and that obviously has nothing to do with Windows. But although Windows has made good advancements in terms of ARM support, it's ultimately still much more tied to x86's fate than other platforms.

We saw a proliferation of devices such as cheap Chromebooks that directly ate into Windows market-share. In many/most cases these people aren't buying Chromebooks because they dislike Windows, they are doing it because the devices are cheap and give them better battery life. You have an ever increasing number of people who do most of their computing just on their phone and/or tablet, and don't even need to buy something like a Chromebook. I can get a cheap portable USB-C monitor, keyboard, and mouse and just use my Samsung S25 Ultra as a computer if I wanted, and it's actually pretty fast. Again, when people choose options like this, they are generally doing it for cost and convenience, not because they hate Windows, and certainly not because they hate a specific version of Windows.

Thankfully we're finally seeing meaningful innovation in x86 again. Microsoft for it's part is still pushing for better ARM support, and is actually making significant advances toward improving Windows in general.

It's actually a lot harder to improve Windows compared to other platforms, mainly because of the really high bar that they've set in terms of compatibility. The fact that I can still get Windows 11 to work on a 15-year old Sandy Bridge system and even still play games on that is nothing short of breath-taking. In contrast, the alternatives - Phones, tablets, Chromebooks, even Apple Laptops, have fully embraced the "use them for 3-5 years then toss them in the garbage" strategy. That makes innovation easier, to say the least. The push-back Microsoft got when implementing the Windows 11 hardware requirements shows just how difficult it would be for them to do something similar on their end, even if taking that route long-term would allow them to ditch a lot of legacy code and ultimately improve performance. They are trying to improve Windows while simultaneously shackled by people who still want things to work just like Windows 7 or even Windows XP, still want all their Windows 95 and NT 4.0 software to work, and cry when it asks them to create a Microsoft account even though they've probably already been using a Google or Apple account for 15+ years. It's impossible to make everyone happy in that respect while still leading the field in terms of innovation.
This is more or less it, if I need a cheap computer for the basics, I can get a Chromebook or an Android/iOS Tablet for half the price that will work much better.
I can buy a $500 Chromebook or Tablet that will work and perform very well, but a $500 laptop, not a chance. They run like absolute garbage, and Windows 11 being a bloated monster doesn't help the situation at all.
Windows 11 isn't helping the situation much, but price creep on Laptops is really what's killing Microsoft's market share.

I buy computers in bulk, hell I am trying to put together an order for some 300 of them right now to replace defunct devices, I can buy two or three Chromebooks or Tablets for the price of one Windows Laptop, and since just about everything is either a website or an app now, really there is very little difference between as far as the end user is concerned.
Over the past decade, there has been a steady decline of Students using Windows machines in Schools, that means fewer of them use those devices when they leave school to move on to whatever they do, that means the world adapts to match the skill sets of the applicants.
Theat means businesses use more Chromebooks, more Mac's and more Tablets to do their jobs.

Point of sale hardware has been transitioning off Windows since the Home Depot incident of 2014.

Microsoft is now powering more of the Internet and backend than ever before, but their front facing consumer side is dwindling fast, and they are spending their resources focused on solving the wrong problems.
 
All Windows had to do to keep me as a user was not force AI down my throat. Every week my work laptop has a new AI button and shortcut to more garbage that I will never use. At the same time I know that the telemetry has been ratcheted up, as well as the microsoft account crap. I switched to cachyos on my personal machine after using the steamdeck for a year and I have been a fan at how well linux gets out of your way when you go to use it.
 
Tengis said:
Oh no, anyway.

Every single version of Windows there are people that cry about it. Functionally, virtually zero has changed in my day-to-day use ever since Vista.
Categorically false, look at stupid shit like when you right click and have to click show more options. What idiot thought that was a good idea?

My work laptop was just replaced with double the ram and a faster processor and the system is MUCH slower than my previous laptop with windows 10. Your usage patterns don't represent everybody.
 
Tengis said:
Oh no, anyway.

Every single version of Windows there are people that cry about it. Functionally, virtually zero has changed in my day-to-day use ever since Vista.
Conceptually I agree with you, but practically critical stuff has changed, and it isn't good.

It's probably not ubiquitous, but MS's shifted priorities and lack of giving a shit is starting to become obvious.

Like on my home system, I STILL can't get the newest patches post 24H2 because... well who knows why, but MS is on like their 4th version of pushing a fixed 24H2 without it being fixed. I love nothing more than the 30 minute reboot ended by the "something went wrong" screen and the 15 minute roll back. And now that shit is also happening on my much newer intel work laptop too.

Just continuing to work would be enough, but they are increasingly failing at that.

ETA: and oh yeah.. sleep an hibernate used to work.... that shit is killing me.
 
Windows 11 = Vista x2
Was Vista a bad window, no, it was very good, but of course after some tweaking.
11 is the same after removing unnecessary bloat, telemetry and AI - it works fine.

But this is not for everyone and that's the problem, most people just want to get and use, and Microsoft are failing very, very badly in this field.
 
Ranulfo said:
God forbid Microsoft just make a competent OS and stop changing every little thing. Heck, just make it so Win10 and 11 (especially 11) not freak out on audio connections.
The worst part isn't that they are changing things. It's that they are constantly making the OS worse. The interface has steadily gotten worse since Windows 7. There are even a couple things that were better in Windows XP than 7. It's all been down hill from there. We have a shitty start menu, multiple layers of menus just to do things like change the monitor resolution or desktop themes. It's ridiculous how much harder the OS is to use than it used to be.
 
Cactusj said:
All Windows had to do to keep me as a user was not force AI down my throat. Every week my work laptop has a new AI button and shortcut to more garbage that I will never use. At the same time I know that the telemetry has been ratcheted up, as well as the microsoft account crap. I switched to cachyos on my personal machine after using the steamdeck for a year and I have been a fan at how well linux gets out of your way when you go to use it.
Last week I was visiting a IRL friend of mine who is a big on Linux and he introduced me to Garuda Linux. I really liked what I saw. I have to give Linux another go one of these days now that apparently HDR is also working, on AMD cards anyway.
 
Lakados said:
Over the past decade, there has been a steady decline of Students using Windows machines in Schools, that means fewer of them use those devices when they leave school to move on to whatever they do, that means the world adapts to match the skill sets of the applicants.
Just a decade? In the 90's every computer I saw on my college campus was an Apple, and with the Apple student discount every person I knew bought an Apple product and are still rabid Apple customers three decades later.
 
techie81 said:
Categorically false, look at stupid shit like when you right click and have to click show more options. What idiot thought that was a good idea?

My work laptop was just replaced with double the ram and a faster processor and the system is MUCH slower than my previous laptop with windows 10. Your usage patterns don't represent everybody.
Window's 11 'easier' interface takes me twice as long to do basic settings changes than it took years ago.
 
Prioritising turning the OS into one big piece of spyware will do that. All they had to do was streamline the OS (not turn it into the 10 menus to find what you want) and not be so fkn slow at adding new things (like working HDR, better cpu scheduling etc).

I usually recommend to people to get a Mac now if they don’t need to game. And after setting my brother up on Linux he refuses to use anything else.
 
rinaldo00 said:
Just a decade? In the 90's every computer I saw on my college campus was an Apple, and with the Apple student discount every person I knew bought an Apple product and are still rabid Apple customers three decades later.
Yeah but elementary and high schools really only started making the switch in the last 10.

ChromeOS really hurt Microsoft hard, and switching over to them was basically a no brainer for 90% of the content.

Over the past 2 maybe 3 years, Apple has been really stepping up there filling in the gaps Google has been creating. Chrome OS tries to track too much and parents being privacy focused has increased and they are being more vocal about it.

Meanwhile Google has been increasing its attempts at “anonymous” data tracking, so many of the admin tools that used to make the platform super easy to manage don’t work properly when you block them.

Apple tracks almost as much but we don’t have to worry about Apple selling that data and it does a much better job at stripping out the user details on the stuff it does track so the Privacy Impact Assessment comes back a lot more favourable towards Apple there.

Microsoft is doing better with Intune and management and privacy in every respect compared to both Google and Apple. But the hardware costs are just too high and the longevity just isn’t there. Even situations when comparing the MacBook Air against a similarly priced/speced Latitude, I can expect the Mac to remain functional for nearly double the time, 7 years compared to 4.

Microsoft has a big OEM problem and I don’t know what they can do to fix it.
 
Tengis said:
Oh no, anyway.

Every single version of Windows there are people that cry about it. Functionally, virtually zero has changed in my day-to-day use ever since Vista.
That's because most people either stayed on Windows XP or stayed on Windows 7. When Windows 10 came around, people made the jump because Windows 7 support was ending and looked somewhat like Windows 7. Windows Vista sucked because it was slower and removed support for a lot of hardware because it wouldn't use Windows 95 or DOS like drivers. Not to forget that hardware audio acceleration was removed for some reason. Windows 8 was Window 8, as in it didn't manage multiple windows. Everything was full screen and made everyone's workflow a nightmare. I've used Vista from time to time, but I never used Windows 8 beyond upgrading it to Windows 10.

View: https://youtu.be/WTYet-qf1jo?si=wi4xSTwTh94MRsOq
rinaldo00 said:
Just a decade? In the 90's every computer I saw on my college campus was an Apple, and with the Apple student discount every person I knew bought an Apple product and are still rabid Apple customers three decades later.
My high school was full of Macintosh's and that's probably how people were introduced to Oregon Trail. For some reason our school computers had this game loaded onto it. My college was full of Windows computers.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
95 sucked, 98SE was good.
ME sucked, XP was good.
Vista sucked, 7 was good.
8 sucked, 10 was good.
11 sucks,....

Literally the same pattern my entire adult life. Nothing surprising here at all.
Disagree, only one that stunk on there was ME, even 8 was just windows 7 with a full screen start menu. The only constant is that everyone whines about every new version, then a few years later act as if it were their favorite one ever.
 
Windows 11 removed the "print current page" option from the print menu. Please, explain how that makes sense? Who asked for one of the most helpful options to be removed?

AI shoved down your throat in everything, just open a picture and it wants to sell you clipchamp. Forced accounts and logins, ads, promoted apps, lack of QA. But hey, we got a centered start button with soft edges so I guess we're good to go.
 
LigTasm said:
Windows 11 removed the "print current page" option from the print menu. Please, explain how that makes sense? Who asked for one of the most helpful options to be removed?

AI shoved down your throat in everything, just open a picture and it wants to sell you clipchamp. Forced accounts and logins, ads, promoted apps, lack of QA. But hey, we got a centered start button with soft edges so I guess we're good to go.
Weird I actually just used the print current page option like 2 hours ago
 
CAD4466HK said:
You forgot 2000 Pro which I liked better than XP until SP3 was fixed.
That was more of an NT product though.

They did forget Windows 8.1 though, which got rid of the horrible forced tile interface.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
95 sucked, 98SE was good.
ME sucked, XP was good.
Vista sucked, 7 was good.
8 sucked, 10 was good.
11 sucks,....

Literally the same pattern my entire adult life. Nothing surprising here at all.
Disagree.
  • Windows 95 - Sucked
  • Windows 95B OSR2/2.1 - Good
  • Windows 98 - Good
  • Windows 98SE - Sucked. I know this one goes against the grain as well, but I worked as a computer technician when this piece of shit was new. I saw far more problems with it than regular Windows 98. I called SE the "Shit Edition."
  • Windows ME - I'll go out on a limb and say this one gets more shit than it deserves. I'm not calling it great or anything but its not as bad as people say it is. If you had legacy hardware, it was awful. If you had new, top end hardware with good drivers it really was fast and worked fine.
  • Windows 2000 - Awesome, with caveats. The biggest problem here is that it was never as fast at gaming or video stuff as Windows 9x OSes were including ME.
  • Windows XP - Fantastic. That said, it stuck around too long. By the end of it getting this installed on older hardware was a bit of a pain in the ass with a lot of extra steps being required.
  • Windows XP x64 Edition - More fantastic, but starting to show its age in some respects.
  • Windows Vista - Trash
  • Windows 7 - Pinnacle of Windows computing
  • Windows 8 - This one throats dead whale cocks. The dumbest fucking interface I've ever seen. Even worse is they applied that useless fucking start menu and touch screen optimization to Windows 2012 which made even less sense.
  • Windows 8.1 - Better than the previous version of Windows but still trash compared to 7.
  • Windows 10 - Less trash than Windows 8.1 or 8.0, but still garbage compared to 7.
  • Windows 11 - Worse than 10, better than 8.x.
 
If only they stop making it a PITA to change it to look and act like previous versions....
Ranulfo said:
God forbid Microsoft just make a competent OS and stop changing every little thing. Heck, just make it so Win10 and 11 (especially 11) not freak out on audio connections.
The slight delay to start playing? I notice that on my 10 and 11 devices.
 
LigTasm said:
Windows 11 removed the "print current page" option from the print menu. Please, explain how that makes sense? Who asked for one of the most helpful options to be removed?

AI shoved down your throat in everything, just open a picture and it wants to sell you clipchamp. Forced accounts and logins, ads, promoted apps, lack of QA. But hey, we got a centered start button with soft edges so I guess we're good to go.
They also took away the option to move the taskbar to the top.
 
Dan_D said:
Disagree.
  • Windows 95 - Sucked
  • Windows 95B OSR2/2.1 - Good
  • Windows 98 - Good
  • Windows 98SE - Sucked. I know this one goes against the grain as well, but I worked as a computer technician when this piece of shit was new. I saw far more problems with it than regular Windows 98. I called SE the "Shit Edition."
  • Windows ME - I'll go out on a limb and say this one gets more shit than it deserves. I'm not calling it great or anything but its not as bad as people say it is. If you had legacy hardware, it was awful. If you had new, top end hardware with good drivers it really was fast and worked fine.
  • Windows 2000 - Awesome, with caveats. The biggest problem here is that it was never as fast at gaming or video stuff as Windows 9x OSes were including ME.
  • Windows XP - Fantastic. That said, it stuck around too long. By the end of it getting this installed on older hardware was a bit of a pain in the ass with a lot of extra steps being required.
  • Windows XP x64 Edition - More fantastic, but starting to show its age in some respects.
  • Windows Vista - Trash
  • Windows 7 - Pinnacle of Windows computing
  • Windows 8 - This one throats dead whale cocks. The dumbest fucking interface I've ever seen. Even worse is they applied that useless fucking start menu and touch screen optimization to Windows 2012 which made even less sense.
  • Windows 8.1 - Better than the previous version of Windows but still trash compared to 7.
  • Windows 10 - Less trash than Windows 8.1 or 8.0, but still garbage compared to 7.
  • Windows 11 - Worse than 10, better than 8.x.
Stock 8.1 sucked, but 8.1 with the old start menu is my favorite for legacy windows, at least in terms of ease of setup and light weight(ness). Especially having usb3. It seems a bit more polished once you fix the UI, and never use the metro apps.

Remember though, this is just opinion and personal experience
 
CAD4466HK said:
You forgot 2000 Pro which I liked better than XP until SP3 was fixed.
Windows 2000 was for productivity and nothing more. People really tried to make it work for gaming and etc.
MaZa said:
Windows 8 sucked big time but 10 was only good:ish. Massive improvement over 8 for sure but compared to 7, no.
The only thing wrong with Windows 10 was the telemetry. That and the massive updates would break things. Also the UI was changed to make it hard to find the useful settings. Good luck finding the Audio Control Panel because Microsoft keeps hiding it. The one from Windows XP era, because the modern one can't do jack.
Dan_D said:
Disagree.
  • Windows 95 - Sucked
  • Windows 95B OSR2/2.1 - Good
Compared to Windows 3.1, Windows 95 was amazing. OSR2 was better of course but you're not going back to Windows 3.1 over it.
  • Windows 98 - Good
  • Windows 98SE - Sucked. I know this one goes against the grain as well, but I worked as a computer technician when this piece of shit was new. I saw far more problems with it than regular Windows 98. I called SE the "Shit Edition."
This I agree because all 98SE did was hide the restart into DOS mode. If it did anything else I never noticed it.
  • Windows ME - I'll go out on a limb and say this one gets more shit than it deserves. I'm not calling it great or anything but its not as bad as people say it is. If you had legacy hardware, it was awful. If you had new, top end hardware with good drivers it really was fast and worked fine.
This was shit for a reason because it changed how networking worked, and required specific drivers to use it. I still remembering calling AOL or whatever and they told me there wasn't a driver for my 56K modem on ME. Pretty sure to this day there isn't a driver for that 56K modem on ME.
  • Windows 2000 - Awesome, with caveats. The biggest problem here is that it was never as fast at gaming or video stuff as Windows 9x OSes were including ME.
Windows 2000 was amazing because it took Windows NT into a more modern and user friendly era. The problem was that Windows 2000 wasn't meant for doing anything else but productivity. No proper 16-bit, and of course no support for older DOS stuff.
  • Windows XP - Fantastic. That said, it stuck around too long. By the end of it getting this installed on older hardware was a bit of a pain in the ass with a lot of extra steps being required.
  • Windows XP x64 Edition - More fantastic, but starting to show its age in some respects.
There's a reason why Windows XP lasted as long as it did. It supported everything. Drivers, applications, even older DOS stuff. It all just worked with XP. Not only that but it took Windows 2000 and added all the good things from Windows ME like Movie Maker.
  • Windows Vista - Trash
Trash because it was slow and didn't work with Windows XP drivers. Graphic card drivers were extremely slow. Your Sound Blaster sound card also didn't have working EAX audio, unless you bought Creative's Alchemy. Which lets be honest we all pirated it. Even still, EAX audio was mostly broken on Vista as intended by Microsoft.
  • Windows 7 - Pinnacle of Windows computing
Which was basically Vista but with the latest Service Pack installed. Also, ATI/AMD and Nvidia got their shit together with drivers.
  • Windows 8 - This one throats dead whale cocks. The dumbest fucking interface I've ever seen. Even worse is they applied that useless fucking start menu and touch screen optimization to Windows 2012 which made even less sense.
  • Windows 8.1 - Better than the previous version of Windows but still trash compared to 7.
Windows 8 was trash in general. Nobody in their right mind would use 8 or 8.1 over 7.
  • Windows 10 - Less trash than Windows 8.1 or 8.0, but still garbage compared to 7.
Windows 10 alright in the beginning when Microsoft didn't break things with updates. As time went on you'll see Microsoft turning on telemetry when it was turned off, and major updates broke my sound card.
  • Windows 11 - Worse than 10, better than 8.x.
Windows 8 isn't a high bar. Windows 11 is serviceable, just like MacOS is serviceable, as long as you install a bunch of stuff to fix the OS shortcomings. Install things to get back menus and make the UI look a certain way. By that I mean make it look like Windows 7/10. Not to forget overcoming the lack of TPM2.0, which is a concern for older PC users. Windows 11 also generally performs worse than Windows 10 for gaming. Especially if you have Memory Integrity left on. We constantly see AMD and Intel giving Microsoft patches so their CPU's could run faster, because Microsoft couldn't be bothered to do it themselves. Also, you now need to login into your Microsoft account to log into Windows 11. There's a solution to all these problems, but it's going to take a while to fix it. A lot of tweaking tools were created for Windows 11.
 
rinaldo00 said:
They also took away the option to move the taskbar to the top.
Oddly enough, this is something I haven't tried since Windows 11 was released. Having said that, the fact they removed the option really pisses me off. As it is, whenever I set up a new Windows 11 PC I always set the start button to the LHS of the screen, as having everything in the center simply looks goofy.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Vista sucked, 7 was good.
Dan_D said:
  • Windows Vista - Trash
  • Windows 7 - Pinnacle of Windows computing
Windows Vista SP2 is practically identical to Windows 7 RTM with only some cosmetic differences.

What was different is that until Windows 7 launch, manufacturers had their WDDM etc. drivers ready, and mainstream PC specs had caught up to the actual system requirements. So the first impression was vastly different..
 
Windows has many strengths - it is highly configurable and supports so much hardware.

I've been gaming since Win 95.

Windows 95 - XP was very good, its start menu was good for its time, but with too much software it was getting silly and hard to find anything.

Vista was very good, but had to stop Aero because it ate up too many resources.

Windows 8/8.1, when you configure the start menu to not be full screen, to me it was one of the best start menus, it could be set to be as big as we wanted as a window, it was very nice!

Windows I never liked was 7, I just supported it for other people but at the time I was still using XP.

I'm currently using 11, it needs more tweaking than any other Windows, but well, I just waste a day on setup and then everything works fine.


Microsoft gives us a bundle of built in stuff, if we don't need something we can remove it, stop it or just install third party software to change it.
Yes, we have to learn how to do that, but isn't it the same if we use Linux? I used Gentoo as a work computer for many years, yes it worked that well.

So blaming something we didn't want to learn/do, or expecting everything to work the way we specifically want - no, no, that's not how things work nowadays.
 
