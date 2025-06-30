Microsoft Implies Windows 11 Has Lost Them 400 Million Users

CAD4466HK said: You forgot 2000 Pro which I liked better than XP until SP3 was fixed. Click to expand...

Windows 8 sucked big time but 10 was only good:ish. Massive improvement over 8 for sure but compared to 7, no.

Windows 98 - Good

Windows 98SE - Sucked. I know this one goes against the grain as well, but I worked as a computer technician when this piece of shit was new. I saw far more problems with it than regular Windows 98. I called SE the "Shit Edition."

Windows ME - I'll go out on a limb and say this one gets more shit than it deserves. I'm not calling it great or anything but its not as bad as people say it is. If you had legacy hardware, it was awful. If you had new, top end hardware with good drivers it really was fast and worked fine.

Windows 2000 - Awesome, with caveats. The biggest problem here is that it was never as fast at gaming or video stuff as Windows 9x OSes were including ME.

Windows XP - Fantastic. That said, it stuck around too long. By the end of it getting this installed on older hardware was a bit of a pain in the ass with a lot of extra steps being required.

Windows XP x64 Edition - More fantastic, but starting to show its age in some respects.

Windows Vista - Trash

Windows 7 - Pinnacle of Windows computing

Windows 8 - This one throats dead whale cocks. The dumbest fucking interface I've ever seen. Even worse is they applied that useless fucking start menu and touch screen optimization to Windows 2012 which made even less sense.

Windows 8.1 - Better than the previous version of Windows but still trash compared to 7.

Windows 10 - Less trash than Windows 8.1 or 8.0, but still garbage compared to 7.

Windows 11 - Worse than 10, better than 8.x.

Windows 2000 was for productivity and nothing more. People really tried to make it work for gaming and etc.The only thing wrong with Windows 10 was the telemetry. That and the massive updates would break things. Also the UI was changed to make it hard to find the useful settings. Good luck finding the Audio Control Panel because Microsoft keeps hiding it. The one from Windows XP era, because the modern one can't do jack.Compared to Windows 3.1, Windows 95 was amazing. OSR2 was better of course but you're not going back to Windows 3.1 over it.This I agree because all 98SE did was hide the restart into DOS mode. If it did anything else I never noticed it.This was shit for a reason because it changed how networking worked, and required specific drivers to use it. I still remembering calling AOL or whatever and they told me there wasn't a driver for my 56K modem on ME. Pretty sure to this day there isn't a driver for that 56K modem on ME.Windows 2000 was amazing because it took Windows NT into a more modern and user friendly era. The problem was that Windows 2000 wasn't meant for doing anything else but productivity. No proper 16-bit, and of course no support for older DOS stuff.There's a reason why Windows XP lasted as long as it did. It supported everything. Drivers, applications, even older DOS stuff. It all just worked with XP. Not only that but it took Windows 2000 and added all the good things from Windows ME like Movie Maker.Trash because it was slow and didn't work with Windows XP drivers. Graphic card drivers were extremely slow. Your Sound Blaster sound card also didn't have working EAX audio, unless you bought Creative's Alchemy. Which lets be honest we all pirated it. Even still, EAX audio was mostly broken on Vista as intended by Microsoft.Which was basically Vista but with the latest Service Pack installed. Also, ATI/AMD and Nvidia got their shit together with drivers.Windows 8 was trash in general. Nobody in their right mind would use 8 or 8.1 over 7.Windows 10 alright in the beginning when Microsoft didn't break things with updates. As time went on you'll see Microsoft turning on telemetry when it was turned off, and major updates broke my sound card.Windows 8 isn't a high bar. Windows 11 is serviceable, just like MacOS is serviceable, as long as you install a bunch of stuff to fix the OS shortcomings. Install things to get back menus and make the UI look a certain way. By that I mean make it look like Windows 7/10. Not to forget overcoming the lack of TPM2.0, which is a concern for older PC users. Windows 11 also generally performs worse than Windows 10 for gaming. Especially if you have Memory Integrity left on. We constantly see AMD and Intel giving Microsoft patches so their CPU's could run faster, because Microsoft couldn't be bothered to do it themselves. Also, you now need to login into your Microsoft account to log into Windows 11. There's a solution to all these problems, but it's going to take a while to fix it. A lot of tweaking tools were created for Windows 11.