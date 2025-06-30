Microsoft Implies Windows 11 Has Lost Them 400 Million Users

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 18,875
A recent blog post from Microsoft gave us an up-to-date statistic on the number of Windows devices there are the world today, and that number is down by up to 400 million over the last number it gave
SOURCE
Microsoft's logic is completely backwards. They think they are going to win back users with a war of attrition against Apple by making Windows prettier and by adding features that no one really wants.
When really, Microsoft is losing market share in part because when someone ask their nerdy tech friend what kind of computer to get, less people are recommending Windows devices now more than ever.
I understand it's really more complex than that but it feels really good to say.