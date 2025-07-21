  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Microsoft hit with SharePoint attack affecting global businesses and governments


Microsoft has warned of “active attacks” targeting its SharePoint collaboration software, with security researchers noting that organizations worldwide stand to be affected by the breach.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Sunday in a release that the vulnerability provides unauthenticated access to systems and full access to SharePoint content, enabling bad actors to execute code over the network.

CISA said that while the scope and impact of the attack continue to be assessed, the agency warned that it “poses a risk to organizations.”

Microsoft late Sunday issued fixes for customers to apply to two versions of the SharePoint software. Another 2016 version remains vulnerable and the company said it is working to develop a patch.
