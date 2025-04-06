Microsoft has created an AI-generated version of Quake

Microsoft unveiled its Xbox AI era earlier this year with a new Muse AI model that can generate gameplay...while it looked like Muse was still an early Microsoft Research project, the Xbox maker is now allowing Copilot users to try out Muse through an AI-generated version of Quake II
The tech demo is part of Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming push and features an AI-generated replica of Quake II that is playable in a browser...the Quake II level is very basic and includes blurry enemies and interactions, and Microsoft is limiting the amount of time you can even play this tech demo...
https://www.theverge.com/news/644117/microsoft-quake-ii-ai-generated-tech-demo-muse-ai-model-copilot
