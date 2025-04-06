Microsoft has created an AI-generated version of Quake

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
27,887
Microsoft unveiled its Xbox AI era earlier this year with a new Muse AI model that can generate gameplay...while it looked like Muse was still an early Microsoft Research project, the Xbox maker is now allowing Copilot users to try out Muse through an AI-generated version of Quake II

The tech demo is part of Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming push and features an AI-generated replica of Quake II that is playable in a browser...the Quake II level is very basic and includes blurry enemies and interactions, and Microsoft is limiting the amount of time you can even play this tech demo...

https://www.theverge.com/news/644117/microsoft-quake-ii-ai-generated-tech-demo-muse-ai-model-copilot
 
I don't see how creating a worse version of sg. that already exists is useful. Maybe if it could create a mix of games like 35% Half Life and 65% Quake, that might be good as really preliminary proof of concept?
 
M76 said:
I don't see how creating a worse version of sg. that already exists is useful. Maybe if it could create a mix of games like 35% Half Life and 65% Quake, that might be good as really preliminary proof of concept?
Click to expand...
I suspect it's more of a way to measure how good it can be.

I do think eventually thinks like full movies, music, books, games, etc could be fully generated on the fly by AI to whatever your taste is. Of course human crafted content would still exist.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
An "AI generated" version of Quake.

The term is copied, like everything else AI "creates."
Click to expand...
i couldn’t even take out any enemies

also when you look around things change

“objects” don’t remain in the same spots
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top