Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate ($150 or less for 3 years - as low as $100)

Two things. Cause I just did this in the last couple days.



DON’T accept the one month free Microsoft offers you when redeeming the one year cards. I did on the first two and now I can’t redeem the third year card because I have two years and two months and the max is 36 months so it tells me I can’t redeem the last card yet. Sort of sucks because the last 12 month card will only cash in at 4 months of Xbox Ultimate after I do the $1 convert. So 2 free months and 4 months on the last card cost me 6 months of Ultimate.







Newegg has 1 year cards on sale for $50 right now I saw in my daily sub deals e-mail. That’s more reliable than eBay sellers (though I didn’t have trouble with the cards I bought on eBay). I paid $142 on eBay for three 12 month USA region card codes.





Still a great price at the end of the day.



GamePass Ultimate gives all games on both consoles for normal price of $15 a month. That will include Bethesda and EA’s catalogue after the turn of the year and there are already over 100 games on it. It also includes brand new releases at launch. Like Gears 5, Metro Exodus, Microsoft Flight Sim 2020, etc.