Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate ($150 or less for 3 years - as low as $100)

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
493
The $1 Trial that converts existing Live Gold to Ultimate has been back for a bit now:
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass?#join
Also see: https://www.pcworld.com/article/3404524/get-3-years-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-tip.html

Posting this because I personally just realized how good of a deal you can get. If you are willing to buy Live Gold keys from 3rd party sellers you can get 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for $100. Official sellers like Best Buy have them for $60/year. At full $15/month price that would be $540. Game Pass Ultimate offers a really good value that has only increased recently with Microsoft adding Bethesda/Zenimax. You get xCloud mobile game streaming, EA Play, Bethesda's catalog, and all of Microsoft's first party titles (Halo, flight sim etc.) for <$3/month. As a PC guy I wasn't expecting to want this but the Bethesda announcement today tipped me over the edge. Very generous of Microsoft to bring back the convert 1 month of Xbox Live to 1 month game pass ultimate which has cloud and PC support.

EDIT: As Archaea mentioned Newegg has 1 year for $50. So $150 from an official seller right now for 3 years. ww.newegg.com/microsoft-12-months/p/N82E16832011522? with email promo code EMCDRFF36.
 
Last edited:
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,249
Two things. Cause I just did this in the last couple days.

DON’T accept the one month free Microsoft offers you when redeeming the one year cards. I did on the first two and now I can’t redeem the third year card because I have two years and two months and the max is 36 months so it tells me I can’t redeem the last card yet. Sort of sucks because the last 12 month card will only cash in at 4 months of Xbox Ultimate after I do the $1 convert. So 2 free months and 4 months on the last card cost me 6 months of Ultimate.



Newegg has 1 year cards on sale for $50 right now I saw in my daily sub deals e-mail. That’s more reliable than eBay sellers (though I didn’t have trouble with the cards I bought on eBay). I paid $142 on eBay for three 12 month USA region card codes.


Still a great price at the end of the day.

GamePass Ultimate gives all games on both consoles for normal price of $15 a month. That will include Bethesda and EA’s catalogue after the turn of the year and there are already over 100 games on it. It also includes brand new releases at launch. Like Gears 5, Metro Exodus, Microsoft Flight Sim 2020, etc.
 
Last edited:
/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
14,852
I bought 2x1 yr and 1x6m and took the extra month free each time so I ended up with 2y9m. Could do that as well.
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,249
Anyone want to buy 1 year of live gold from me for $46 since I can’t cash it in? I’ll buy a six month card like /dev/null suggested.
Sold.
 
Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,656
Archaea said:
Sold to flotz just a moment ago. Thanks though. Newegg has them for $50 right now.
Just finished getting them from newegg and setting it up on my alternate account as I had already did the $1 trial on my primary account.
 
SticKx911

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2004
Messages
2,413
Newegg link? I can't find the year option. Only 6 mo for like $60.

This is actually kinda awesome. For as fickle as my kids and I are with games, it's neat to be able to just install and play whatever. If I don't like it, uninstall and move on. No backlog or feeling that I should complete it, even if I lose interest.
 
GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
493
https://www.newegg.com/microsoft-12-months/p/N82E16832011522? with email promo code EMCDRFF36. I just checked still active.
 
