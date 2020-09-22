Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate ($150 or less for 3 years - as low as $100)

The $1 Trial that converts existing Live Gold to Ultimate has been back for a bit now:
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass?#join
Also see: https://www.pcworld.com/article/3404524/get-3-years-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-tip.html
Posting this because I personally just realized how good of a deal you can get. If you are willing to buy Live Gold keys from 3rd party sellers you can get 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for $100. Official sellers like Best Buy have them for $60/year. At full $15/month price that would be $540. Game Pass Ultimate offers a really good value that has only increased recently with Microsoft adding Bethesda/Zenimax. You get xCloud mobile game streaming, EA Play, Bethesda's catalog, and all of Microsoft's first party titles (Halo, flight sim etc.) for <$3/month. As a PC guy I wasn't expecting to want this but the Bethesda announcement today tipped me over the edge. Very generous of Microsoft to bring back the convert 1 month of Xbox Live to 1 month game pass ultimate which has cloud and PC support.
EDIT: As Archaea mentioned Newegg has 1 year for $50. So $150 from an official seller right now for 3 years. ww.newegg.com/microsoft-12-months/p/N82E16832011522? with email promo code EMCDRFF36.
