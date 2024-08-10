MicroSoft Flight Simulator 2024 to have only 50 gb install size due to cloud streaming of assets

are we looking at a future where all our next-generation gaming is done through a compact thin client, reaching out to the big wide world for the majority of its assets?
having an entire game's worth of local assets on your machine strikes as something that may well become old-fashioned.
There are downsides, of course. As gamers, we're already—I think it's fair to say—wary of games that require a constant internet connection to function, especially for single player experiences.
Of course, services like Nvidia's Geforce Now, in which entire games are played on data center PCs and streamed to a thin client capable of running on low powered devices, already exist. But what Neumann is talking about here seems like a different thing entirely. Your PC is still handling the heavy lifting of rendering the game, it's just the data it's pulling from is coming in from the cloud, keeping your install sizes low and allowing developers the freedom to go bananas with the assets.
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/we...simulator-and-likely-many-more-games-to-come/
Allocation of storage space (for game installation) has become larger and larger.
Take God of War Ragnarök, for example: 190 GB. 190 precious gigabytes for a single game, and it's not even one of the worst offenders. Ark Survival Evolved made headlines with a ludicrous 330 GB install requirement, and with all DLC's attached some players reported that total topping 400 GB.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 isn't exactly light on the install size either, with the base game coming in at 130 GB, and various world updates bringing the total to around 500 GB. And the Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Jorge Neumann, says it could well have been a lot worse than that:
According to Neumann, MSFS 2024 is aiming for around a 50 GB install size, thanks to offloading even more data requirements to the cloud.
Will Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 have improved loading times?
One of the biggest priorities for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is to improve the simulator’s data management. One of the major changes to the simulator’s architecture being made is using Cloud streaming to help ensure that the client becomes thin. When users load into the sim, only the textures, meshes, and map data that they need will be downloaded to avoid unnecessary bandwidth and disk space usage
"We are more and more confident that you can offload more and more things. When you look at our data set, it's exploding… we launched with 40 airports or something. Now we have 180, and those are all, like, 10 GB.
"We have two and half petabytes (2,500,000 GB) of aerial data, obviously we can't install that, so we stream that. The same is true for the digital elevation map. It's also huge, and we stream that as well. What we do now is, we stream a bunch of the measures, almost all of them, actually.
