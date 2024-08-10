MicroSoft Flight Simulator 2024 to have only 50 gb install size due to cloud streaming of assets

Flogger23m said: I think there is a good fine line. Slimming the install down to 30GB is a bit much, many games are 200GB now like God of War. I think most people buying a niche simulator would realize that and have a higher end system in general. Though of course the entire world cannot be installed on a single PC. But 30GB seems like you'd need to stream more assets than necessary. Though most will end up with paid expansions I suppose, which I assume will be local installs only. Do any 3rd party addons stream? Click to expand...

I'd wager money that you'll still be able to optionally download stuff like airplanes and airports at the very least. Up until a few days ago you had simmers complaining for 4 years about the install size of MSFS2020. They offer an option to lower the install size and the pendulum abruptly swung the other way everywhere MSFS2024 is being discussed (read: complained about) that the install is too small and relying too much on streaming. Funny enough, that's how it started out with 2020 because even with the large install size as I showed above, it's still heavily reliant on streaming unlike what's really been seen before outside of third-party solutions for older sims that streamed satellite data much like 2020 does. As for 3rd party add-ons, I believe for 2024 only marketplace stuff will have the option to be streamed. Add-ons outside of that will still be placed locally in the Community folder just like in the current sim.Interestingly, in MSFS2020 you can create a local cache for areas you pick that will stay on your local disk indefinitely so the option was always there and I'd wager even more money that less than 0.1% of the user base ever used it. I definitely never seen anyone showing off their several petabyte storage array because they locally cached the entire world even though the option has been there. Just complaining that too much is streamed, or not enough is streamed and the install size is too big.I've come to the conclusion that they could put a camera in the cockpit allow people to remotely control an actual airplane and people would still complain about: the flight model, the weather, colors on their monitor don't look the same as the real world, the feeling of flight control from their $300 joystick/yoke doesn't feel like an ACTUAL $30 million dollar jet, the inability to move the camera around the cabin, the lack of smell, the bug splatted on the windshield.. ie. everything and anything, still.