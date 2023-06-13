Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has hot air balloons, skydive aviation, and much more

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,011
"The next big version of Microsoft Flight Simulator arrives next year packed full of aircraft."
"It looks like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 developer Asobo will give pilots every aircraft they’ve dreamt of. You can fly an air ambulance, be part of a mountain rescue team, or act as search and rescue.
There’s even the ability to pilot helicopters for cargo transport, industrial cargo planes, and remote cargo operations. Asobo also showed off VIP charter services, skydive aviation, air racing, and hot air balloon trips.
The existing version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is also getting a Dune expansion on November 3rd, complete with one of the starships from the movie. The next generation of Microsoft’s legendary flight simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, will be available on Xbox Series S / X and PC in 2024."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/11/23757130/microsoft-flight-simulator-2024-features
"It looks like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 developer Asobo will give pilots every aircraft they’ve dreamt of. You can fly an air ambulance, be part of a mountain rescue team, or act as search and rescue.
There’s even the ability to pilot helicopters for cargo transport, industrial cargo planes, and remote cargo operations. Asobo also showed off VIP charter services, skydive aviation, air racing, and hot air balloon trips.
The existing version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is also getting a Dune expansion on November 3rd, complete with one of the starships from the movie. The next generation of Microsoft’s legendary flight simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, will be available on Xbox Series S / X and PC in 2024."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/11/23757130/microsoft-flight-simulator-2024-features