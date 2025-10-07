  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Microsoft Extends Dark Mode to File Explorer, Revamps Start Menu in Windows 11

“Taken together, these changes address a persistent complaint that has followed Windows for nearly a decade: the operating system's dark theme has repeatedly been undercut by legacy UI elements that did not receive the same styling attention. Windows still contains legacy components. For example, certain Properties windows, the Run dialog, and parts of Control Panel may remain in light mode until Microsoft either modernizes or replaces their underlying code. By releasing the change to Dev Channel insiders first, Microsoft is inviting power users and testers to exercise everyday workflows and report edge cases, so the company can refine behaviors before considering Beta and Stable rollouts. That said, this does not complete the work. Achieving true visual cohesion will require continued attention to legacy paths and a steady stream of smaller updates.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341681/...orer-revamps-start-menu-in-windows-11-preview
 
