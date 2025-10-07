Microsoft Extends Dark Mode to File Explorer, Revamps Start Menu in Windows 11

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,642
“Taken together, these changes address a persistent complaint that has followed Windows for nearly a decade: the operating system's dark theme has repeatedly been undercut by legacy UI elements that did not receive the same styling attention. Windows still contains legacy components. For example, certain Properties windows, the Run dialog, and parts of Control Panel may remain in light mode until Microsoft either modernizes or replaces their underlying code. By releasing the change to Dev Channel insiders first, Microsoft is inviting power users and testers to exercise everyday workflows and report edge cases, so the company can refine behaviors before considering Beta and Stable rollouts. That said, this does not complete the work. Achieving true visual cohesion will require continued attention to legacy paths and a steady stream of smaller updates.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341681/...orer-revamps-start-menu-in-windows-11-preview
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341681/...orer-revamps-start-menu-in-windows-11-preview