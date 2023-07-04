Microsoft expects discless PS5 Slim to launch this year for $400

We know that Sony is reportedly working on a PS5 slim console. The PlayStation 5 model D, as it is codenamed, doesn’t include a disc drive and is lighter and thinner at the same time. The console reportedly includes an extra USB C port at the back of the unit where users can plug in a PS5 disc drive and use it on the device.

While these details haven’t changed in about a year now, Microsoft claims that Sony will launch the PS5 Slim in 2023. According to documents from the latest FTC hearing, the company says that the PlayStation 5 Slim is expected to release “later this year”.

Microsoft says the console is going to cost $399.99.

https://www.glitched.online/microsoft-claims-the-ps5-slim-is-arriving-this-year-at-399/

Source: FTC via Exputer

 
