Microsoft doubles price of Xbox Live Gold subscriptions

If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at your current price.

The price of a 1-month Gold membership is increasing $1 USD and the price of a 3-month membership is increasing $5 USD or the equivalent amount in your local market.

If you’d like to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate your remaining Gold time will also convert directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold now, and you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.

In a move in which Windows Central calls "the worst deal in gaming," Microsoft has just revealed that the price on new Xbox Live Gold subscriptions has doubled to $59.99 USD per 6 months, or $120 for 12 months. They argue that this is Microsoft enacting an aggressive push to entice people to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate, which is another $60 a year on top of the new Gold price. Windows Central rightfully points out how this is tone deaf, considering many are still suffering due to the effects and ongoing lockdowns during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.Microsoft's justification for the increase in price is to compensate for the changing market landscape and keep up with demands on their server network, as they claim their network is the most reliable in the industry. PlayStation Plus is still $60 a year as of this writing. Free-to-play games require Xbox Live Gold to play online, while a Plus subscription is not required on PlayStation platforms.If you are currently a Gold member and have your subscription set to auto renew, you will continue at the current pricing until the cancellation of auto renewal.