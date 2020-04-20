Microsoft-Digital-Media-Pro-Keyboard

Ive had this thing since when i worked for compusa back in 2003 or 2004 still works fine even windows 10 64 bit. Nothing wrong with it at all. GREAT Keybrd Honestly. Is it worth upgrading to one of these new gaming style kybrds maybe thing flashing naughty lights will make it more exciting im not sure LOL? I sure as hell dont want to spend 100 bucks or more im really for a kybrd? anything worth changing or doing for maybe 50 bucks if i need to? What your thoughts and opinions?