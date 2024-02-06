Microsoft could join the handheld party — with the next generation of consoles

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,928
Instead of a series S next, we could have a handheld gaming device (like Switch/Deck)!!!

https://x.com/IdleSloth84_/status/1754828376697721318?s=20

It was rumoured that the hardware behind steam deck was originally meant to be a handheld for Microsoft but MS developed cold feet & AMD had to go flogging the hardware to others such as Valve (who eventually took the bait)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top