Microsoft building it's own 5nm AI chip for datacenters

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,675
U

UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
7,917
Try and corner the market in order to create terrible pricing and someone else will cut in and say they can do it cheaper.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top