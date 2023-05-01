Microsoft building it's own 5nm AI chip for datacenters

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/microsoft-building-codename-athena-ai-chip-on-tsmcs-5nm-node
Microsoft is looking to cut costs by building special purpose TSMC 5N AI accelerator chips for their data centers, which should cut their costs by 2/3'rs by reducing their reliance on Nvidia for various acceleration tasks.
Might be enough to get Nvidia to reconsider its pricing as a whole.
