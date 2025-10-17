Microsoft Breaks Localhost with Windows 11 October Update, Users Forced to Revert

erek
“The community has managed to solve the issue by simply deleting the October KB5066835 package, alongside its September KB5065789 sibling, if the first package uninstall doesn't work. Software engineers have reported connection failures and HTTP/2 protocol issues impacting various development tools, including ASP.NET compilation processes and Visual Studio debugging functionality. Investigation has revealed that the problem originated in build version 26100.6899, with the root cause identified in HTTP.sys—a kernel-level Windows component responsible for managing HTTP traffic on local systems.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341976/...dows-11-october-update-users-forced-to-revert
