Microsoft Boldly Outs DirectX 12_2 Feature Support For AMD Big Navi, Intel Xe-HPG And Qualcomm GPUs

"At the end of the day, it is interesting that Microsoft is making confirmations like this. Typically, there's a bit more protocol observed when referencing unreleased products from key partners. Dropping important details like this is exciting for us, though, as it gives a glimpse into the future of next-generation GPUs. Let us know what you think of this seemingly strategic Microsoft leak, and if you are a little more excited for the future of GPU competition."
https://hothardware.com/news/microsoft-leaks-upcoming-gpus-dx-support
