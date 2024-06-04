Microsoft blocks workaround that enabled users to create local accounts as part of the OOBE installer.

M

Mazzspeed

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 27, 2017
Messages
3,554
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2354686/microsoft-blocks-windows-11-workaround-local-accounts.html

Before PC users can enjoy everything Windows 11 has on tap, they must first enter an e-mail address that’s linked to a Microsoft account. If you don’t have one, you’ll be asked to create one before you can start setting it up.

A frequently used trick to circumvent this block is a small but ingenious step. By entering a random e-mail address and password, which doesn’t exist and causes the link to fail, you end up directly with the creation of a local account and can thus avoid creating an official account with Microsoft.
Click to expand...

Due to the fact that the OOBE is downloaded on the fly when performing a Windows install while connected to the internet, the fix may not be present just yet depending on the server hosting the OOBE.
 
Mazzspeed said:
This is the method I personally use. The problem I find is, when you use it, Windows no longer automatically downloads drivers when you do finally connect to the internet as the default networking driver no longer gets installed.
Click to expand...

How does it get online w/o nic drivers? Maybe under Advanced>Optional Updates OR System Properties>Hardware>Device Installation Settings>Yes.
 
PeaKr said:
How does it get online w/o nic drivers? Maybe under Advanced>Optional Updates OR System Properties>Hardware>Device Installation Settings>Yes.
Click to expand...

Well...When you don't bypass the default OOBE, the default networking driver is loaded as part of the OOBE installer. Bypass the default OOBE, and you get no default networking driver installed until you manually install it yourself off your own storage media once Windows has installed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top