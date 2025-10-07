erek
“We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account in the Windows Setup experience (OOBE). While these mechanisms were often used to bypass Microsoft account setup, they also inadvertently skip critical setup screens, potentially causing users to exit OOBE with a device that is not fully configured for use. Users will need to complete OOBE with internet and a Microsoft account, to ensure device is setup correctly”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341656/microsoft-blocks-online-account-bypass-on-windows-11
