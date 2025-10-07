  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Microsoft Blocks Online Account Bypass on Windows

“We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account in the Windows Setup experience (OOBE). While these mechanisms were often used to bypass Microsoft account setup, they also inadvertently skip critical setup screens, potentially causing users to exit OOBE with a device that is not fully configured for use. Users will need to complete OOBE with internet and a Microsoft account, to ensure device is setup correctly”

I literally just did a fresh install of my Windows 11 Dev channel VM a couple hours ago, using the exact build referenced in this article (26220.6772). Created a local account via Domain Join, no problems, the same as I've done for years and years.

Windows 11 Home edition can be a bit more tricky, since it doesn't have the Domain Join option. Simply avoiding the Home edition is the best way to go, but otherwise, a fairly painless method that doesn't require any special bypass would be to install Windows 10 Home with a local account, and when you upgrade to Windows 11 Home, the local account will be retained without any fuss.
 
They can't fix any of the problems but they sure can fix the ways you get around their spying. Really shows what the priorities are. Guess I'll be keeping my 23H2 install USB for a long time to come.
 
