Microsoft Azure Unveils World's First NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Supercomputing Cluster

... for OpenAI
"The Fabric of a Supercomputer: NVLink Switch and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand
To connect over 4,600 Blackwell Ultra GPUs into a single, cohesive supercomputer, Microsoft Azure's cluster relies on a two-tiered NVIDIA networking architecture designed for both scale-up performance within the rack and scale-out performance across the entire cluster.
Within each GB300 NVL72 rack, the fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink Switch fabric provides 130 TB/s of direct, all-to-all bandwidth between the 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs. This transforms the entire rack into a single, unified accelerator with a shared memory pool - a critical design for massive, memory-intensive models.
To scale beyond the rack, the cluster uses the NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand platform, purpose-built for trillion-parameter-scale AI. Featuring NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs and Quantum-X800 switches, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 provides 800 Gb/s of bandwidth per GPU, ensuring seamless communication across all 4,608 GPUs.
Microsoft Azure's cluster also uses NVIDIA Quantum-X800's advanced adaptive routing, telemetry-based congestion control and performance isolation capabilities, as well as NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v4, which accelerates operations to significantly boost the efficiency of large-scale training and inference.
Driving the Future of AI
Delivering the world's first production NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 cluster at this scale required a reimagination of every layer of Microsoft's data center - from custom liquid cooling and power distribution to a reengineered software stack for orchestration and storage.
This latest milestone marks a big step forward in building the infrastructure that will unlock the future of AI. As Azure scales to its goal of deploying hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, even more innovations are poised to emerge from customers like OpenAI.
Sources: NVIDIA, Microsoft Azure"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341752/...gb300-nvl72-supercomputing-cluster-for-openai
