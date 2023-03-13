Microsoft Azure Unveils NVIDIA H100 GPU Powered VMs Targeted To Accelerate Generative AI Including ChatGPT

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,757
Pretty exciting
"“NVIDIA and Microsoft Azure have collaborated through multiple generations of products to bring leading AI innovations to enterprises around the world. The NDv5 H100 virtual machines will help power a new era of generative AI applications and services.”—Ian Buck, Vice President of hyperscale and high-performance computing at NVIDIA.
Today we are announcing that ND H100 v5 is available for preview and will become a standard offering in the Azure portfolio, allowing anyone to unlock the potential of AI at Scale in the cloud. Sign up to request access to the new VMs."
Source: https://wccftech.com/microsoft-azur...o-accelerate-generative-ai-including-chatgpt/
