Missed this earlier:
Microsoft appears to have given up on cloud gaming in the short term, according to surprising new information from the Xbox leaks.
When asked what the plan is going forward, for Xbox Cloud Gaming, the answer from Spencer is even more surprising: ‘It’s unclear. We – as I said, for this year, we’re decreasing investment really to zero as we wait to see if we can find market fit with the service of streaming Xbox games to devices, specifically mobile devices.’
https://metro.co.uk/2023/09/20/xbox...ow-zero-as-fortnite-on-xcloud-flops-19529573/
this all seems highly surprising, as it was widely assumed that cloud gaming is central to Microsoft’s future gaming plans – not least because it’s one area that Sony, and Nintendo, cannot compete, since Microsoft is a much bigger company and already has server farms around the world.
Indeed, one of the most significant leaks of this week has been for Microsoft’s next gen console, which seems to heavily rely on the cloud.
Microsoft appears to have given up on cloud gaming in the short term, according to surprising new information from the Xbox leaks.
When asked what the plan is going forward, for Xbox Cloud Gaming, the answer from Spencer is even more surprising: ‘It’s unclear. We – as I said, for this year, we’re decreasing investment really to zero as we wait to see if we can find market fit with the service of streaming Xbox games to devices, specifically mobile devices.’
https://metro.co.uk/2023/09/20/xbox...ow-zero-as-fortnite-on-xcloud-flops-19529573/
this all seems highly surprising, as it was widely assumed that cloud gaming is central to Microsoft’s future gaming plans – not least because it’s one area that Sony, and Nintendo, cannot compete, since Microsoft is a much bigger company and already has server farms around the world.
Indeed, one of the most significant leaks of this week has been for Microsoft’s next gen console, which seems to heavily rely on the cloud.