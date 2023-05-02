erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,229
Nice
"PC Game Pass lets you discover and play a curated library of hundreds of high-quality PC games from great developers around the world, including games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more. With new games added all the time, there's always something new to play. You can learn more about the latest games that will be available with the Game Pass library coming soon here.
This also means that starting today, you can share PC Game Pass with more friends and jump right into Redfall on day one.
For new members checking out the service, the best place to get started is with the Xbox app on PC. With the Xbox app you can browse games, play PC titles, and connect and chat with friends on devices.
Source: Xbox"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308106/microsoft-announces-xbox-game-pass-referral-program
"PC Game Pass lets you discover and play a curated library of hundreds of high-quality PC games from great developers around the world, including games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more. With new games added all the time, there's always something new to play. You can learn more about the latest games that will be available with the Game Pass library coming soon here.
This also means that starting today, you can share PC Game Pass with more friends and jump right into Redfall on day one.
For new members checking out the service, the best place to get started is with the Xbox app on PC. With the Xbox app you can browse games, play PC titles, and connect and chat with friends on devices.
Source: Xbox"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308106/microsoft-announces-xbox-game-pass-referral-program