Microsoft announces they've completed their acquisition of ZeniMax

Following approval from the EU yesterday (thanks jfreund) for the $7.5 billion acquisition, Microsoft has today announced that they now own ZeniMax.
Officially Welcoming Bethesda to Team Xbox
As said in the press release, included in the sale are:
Bethesda Game Studios
id Software
ZeniMax Online Studios
Arkane
Machine Games
Tango Gameworks
Alpha Dog Games
Roundhouse Studios
This acquisition seems to bring Microsoft's total number of game studios to 23.
I'm hoping for another Obsidian Fallout, and more regular title releases for Bethesda IPs. Maybe Microsoft will have multiple studios contribute to future TES and Fallout games to get them released more regularly.
