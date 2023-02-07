Microsoft Announces New Bing and Edge Browser Powered by Upgraded ChatGPT AI

Interesting

“Another important feature here -- and one that I think we'll see in most of these tools -- is that Bing cites its sources and links to them in a "learn more" section at the end of its answers. Every result will also include a feedback option. It's also worth stressing that the old, link-centric version of Bing isn't going away. You can still use it just like before, but now enhanced with AI. Microsoft stressed that it is using a new version of GPT that is able to provide more relevant answers, annotate these and provide up-to-date results, all while providing a safer user experience. It calls this the Prometheus model.”

Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/...d-edge-browser-powered-by-upgraded-chatgpt-ai
 
Oh fuck off Microsoft. (And Google)

The new secondary wave of every tech corp suddenly in a frenzy to co-opt and crowbar themselves into the story and hypewagon of the moment is cringeworthy, if predictable.

On the other hand I guess it's something for the users who accidentally end up on Bing after clicking on some random Windows UI element.

With that acquisition price tag, it was not certain but almost that it would be in bing.

I am not sure it would be a good idea to stop trying to make bing happen, maybe it would be a good idea for Microsoft, but for the world ?

Has by far the biggest google competitor;
https://gs.statcounter.com/search-engine-market-share

With is giant 3% market share (that 2.5x yahoos), could some form of competition to google hurt ? And who better placed to do it than them ?
 
