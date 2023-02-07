Microsoft Announces New Bing and Edge Browser Powered by Upgraded ChatGPT AI

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,378
Interesting
“Another important feature here -- and one that I think we'll see in most of these tools -- is that Bing cites its sources and links to them in a "learn more" section at the end of its answers. Every result will also include a feedback option. It's also worth stressing that the old, link-centric version of Bing isn't going away. You can still use it just like before, but now enhanced with AI. Microsoft stressed that it is using a new version of GPT that is able to provide more relevant answers, annotate these and provide up-to-date results, all while providing a safer user experience. It calls this the Prometheus model.”
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/...d-edge-browser-powered-by-upgraded-chatgpt-ai
“Another important feature here -- and one that I think we'll see in most of these tools -- is that Bing cites its sources and links to them in a "learn more" section at the end of its answers. Every result will also include a feedback option. It's also worth stressing that the old, link-centric version of Bing isn't going away. You can still use it just like before, but now enhanced with AI. Microsoft stressed that it is using a new version of GPT that is able to provide more relevant answers, annotate these and provide up-to-date results, all while providing a safer user experience. It calls this the Prometheus model.”
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/...d-edge-browser-powered-by-upgraded-chatgpt-ai