Microsoft announces AMD partnership for next-gen gaming devices — to make Windows the no. 1 in gaming

Xbox head Sarah Bond is Announcing that "we’re building the next-generation of Xbox first-party devices and cloud, including our future Xbox consoles, together with AMD
Next-level performance, cutting-edge graphics, breakthrough gameplay, and unmatched compatibility. Stay tuned for what’s next."
https://x.com/Xbox/status/1935019754760307191
