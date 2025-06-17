Microsoft announces AMD partnership for next-gen gaming devices — to make Windows the no. 1 in gaming

One giant leap for​

+​

@Xbox​

— and a bold new chapter for the future of gaming.​

​

AMD and Xbox have stood side by side for over 20 years — powering some of the biggest moments in gaming. As we continue to create seamless experiences that dissolve the boundaries of reality, I’m incredibly proud to share that today we’re taking that to the next level!​

​

We’re entering a new multi-year strategic partnership to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices — including our next-generation Xbox consoles.​

​

. . . in your living room​

​

. . . and in your hands​

​

. . . anywhere you want​

​

This isn’t just a hardware evolution — it’s a bold, shared vision to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming:​

​

Next-generation graphics and visual fidelity​

Immersive gameplay and player experiences enhanced with the power of AI​

Compatibility with your existing Xbox game library​

​

All of this is grounded in an open, player-first ecosystem — not locked to a single device or store.​

​

Huge thanks to​

@XboxP3​

,​

@BondSarah_Bond​

,​

@Roanne_Sones​

and the entire Xbox team for continuing to dream and co-engineer with us - the best is yet to come!​

AMD graphics head