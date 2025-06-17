  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Microsoft announces AMD partnership for next-gen gaming devices — to make Windows the no. 1 in gaming

AMD doing the future Xbox consoles... that surprising unexpected news... (it was yet to be official?)
 
AMD graphics head

https://x.com/JackMHuynh/status/1935028405386567983

One giant leap for​
AMD
+​
@Xbox​
— and a bold new chapter for the future of gaming.​
AMD and Xbox have stood side by side for over 20 years — powering some of the biggest moments in gaming. As we continue to create seamless experiences that dissolve the boundaries of reality, I’m incredibly proud to share that today we’re taking that to the next level!​
We’re entering a new multi-year strategic partnership to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices — including our next-generation Xbox consoles.​
. . . in your living room​
. . . and in your hands​
. . . anywhere you want​
This isn’t just a hardware evolution — it’s a bold, shared vision to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming:​
🎮 Next-generation graphics and visual fidelity​
🧠 Immersive gameplay and player experiences enhanced with the power of AI​
🔄 Compatibility with your existing Xbox game library​
All of this is grounded in an open, player-first ecosystem — not locked to a single device or store.​
Huge thanks to​
@XboxP3​
,​
@BondSarah_Bond​
,​
@Roanne_Sones​
and the entire Xbox team for continuing to dream and co-engineer with us - the best is yet to come!​
 
LukeTbk said:
AMD doing the future Xbox consoles... that surprising unexpected news... (it was yet to be official?)
I was afraid that the shelved (essentially cancelled) first party handheld was an arm/qualcomm or intel stuff
 
Not surprising as this will be important for compatibility, but setting out to make Windows "No.1" in games and doing it are two different things.

The new ASUS handhelds and the "this is an Xbox" Game Pass push exist in no small part because Microsoft whiffed two console generations. Windows obviously rules PC gaming, but Nintendo and Sony aren't exactly quaking in their boots at the moment.

With that said, it would be pretty slick if a next-gen Xbox console offered easy access to Steam, Epic, GOG, and other shops, including optimizing games for the system regardless of where they're bought. That certainly wouldn't guarantee beating Nintendo or Sony, but it would provide an alternative if you don't like the one-store-for-everything model.
 
Aurelius said:
With that said, it would be pretty slick if a next-gen Xbox console offered easy access to Steam, Epic, GOG, and other shops, including optimizing games for the system regardless of where they're bought. That certainly wouldn't guarantee beating Nintendo or Sony, but it would provide an alternative if you don't like the one-store-for-everything model.
They are going for the digital but play anywhere games model

Buy wherever you want but can play it on xbox/windows/xcloud-android-iphone-deck-geforceNow
 
LukeTbk said:
AMD doing the future Xbox consoles... that surprising unexpected news... (it was yet to be official?)
It sort of was, because Intel and Nvidia both already announced "Not it!" so it really didn't leave anybody else.
 
Marees said:
I was afraid that the shelved (essentially cancelled) first party handheld was an arm/qualcomm or intel stuff
Could have been.... but the upcoming one just announced (Asus) was an AMD soc annd maybe Sony really did gave a chance to broadcomm-intel for the next living room playstation and not just a show to negotiate price with AMD, but once it won PS6, it would have been quite something for Xbox to go in a different direction, I guess it was still in play and that the annoucement (not the handheld, but that there will be a next living room xbox and will be on AMD ?)
 
LukeTbk said:
Could have been.... but the upcoming one just announced (Asus) was an AMD soc annd maybe Sony really did gave a chance to broadcomm-intel for the next living room playstation and not just a show to negotiate price with AMD, but once it won PS6, it would have been quite something for Xbox to go in a different direction, I guess it was still in play and that the annoucement (not the handheld, but that there will be a next living room xbox and will be on AMD ?)
There will be one desktop box console on AMD

Question mark was on the first party handheld (that is going the way of windows phone)

But third party handhelds will be mostly AMD with the odd exception of MSI Claw on Intel

I am sure Nvidia would like a bite off it tooo...
 
rinaldo00 said:
why unexpected? They have been working together for over 20 years.
it was sarcasm, surprised that it was new, with the Xbox handheld announced on AMD soc last week I though it was already "official" that the next Xbox were on AMD like usually.

Marees said:
Xbox VP guarantees compatibility of games
With almost all of them running on Windows, that something microsoft money can fix.

i wonder where moore law is death idea that they will not support people xbox library came from ?

View: https://youtu.be/6NtuX-cTKTs?t=3862
 
Lakados said:
It sort of was, because Intel and Nvidia both already announced "Not it!" so it really didn't leave anybody else.
Not to mention, NVIDIA is so into AI chips, they could care very little about anything else, like designing a new handheld device and such, but could of been nice if they did as they could then use similar parts for a new NVIDIA Shield :D
 
That's pretty cool and where I was hoping the Xbox consoles would go. Curious how the b/c is going to work (only with AMD hardware?).

I'm pretty sure this all but guarantees Sony will release a PS4/PS5/PS6(stream) handheld - especially if MS will be entering the gaming handheld market. I'm sure Sony will also want to expand their 'garden', albeit with their own official hardware.
 
SeymourGore said:
That's pretty cool and where I was hoping the Xbox consoles would go. Curious how the b/c is going to work (only with AMD hardware?).

I'm pretty sure this all but guarantees Sony will release a PS4/PS5/PS6(stream) handheld - especially if MS will be entering the gaming handheld market. I'm sure Sony will also want to expand their 'garden', albeit with their own official hardware.
MLID leak reveals low power mode for PS5 that could potentially be used by a future sony handheld

Here are the specs revealed about the PlayStation 5 Low Power Mode (according to the leak):

  • Limits CPU usage to 8 threads
  • Cuts 3D audio processing power to 75%
  • Clocks down GDDR6 memory to half speed
  • Reduces core (CPU/GPU) clocks by about 10–20%
  • Sets GPU to the minimum frequency needed for compatibility
  • Limits the console to 36 Compute Units
  • No PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), or VR support in this mode

https://thegamepost.com/playstation-5-leak-low-power-mode-handheld-console/
 
MrGuvernment said:
Not to mention, NVIDIA is so into AI chips, they could care very little about anything else, like designing a new handheld device and such, but could of been nice if they did as they could then use similar parts for a new NVIDIA Shield :D
Honestly, Nvidia already has it.
The N1X could probably make a decently capable console.
The Engineering sample leaks put the CPU inline with the top Intel and AMD mobile CPU offerings, and the GPU should perform around that of the RTX 4070 mobile, which would put it well ahead of the PS5 Pro on both counts.
There is something to be said about the x86 to ARM translation and the performance drop there, but Microsoft has been making good on their promises with their Prism translation layer so far, and there are enough cores there that even in the worst case scenarios it should be more than capable of feeding an RTX4070 mobile.
 
MrGuvernment said:
Not to mention, NVIDIA is so into AI chips, they could care very little about anything else, like designing a new handheld device and such, but could of been nice if they did as they could then use similar parts for a new NVIDIA Shield :D
People could have said that with AI/crypto in 2021-2022 when they did the Switch 2 soc, not that it is a priority in any way, but I can easily see them biding for it or considering a N1X type product running it.

It would not surprise me at all, if there some Switch 2 refresh mini/Pro or just a new tape out for the oled version in the next 5 years with Nvidia being really please to do it and not just because of some contract signed before the upping in AI production.....

Those products do not need to be made on TSMC 2/18, using latest CoWos capacity
 
Is This The Point of Xbox?​


The lines between PC and Console are closer and more blurred than ever before, and this move finally gives Xbox a really solid answer to an often posited headline -‘What’s the point of Xbox?‘ – I’ve read that headline, or variants of it, for a few years now. I feel like they’re finally starting to make an argument that’s hard to ignore – The point of Xbox is a player first place to play, driven by player choice. Yes, Microsoft didn’t get to this point willingly, but nonetheless, this is where they are

https://xboxera.com/2025/06/18/whats-the-point-of-xbox/
 
It seems AMD’s broadened Xbox partnership involves a shift from solely providing custom chips for Xbox consoles to a full roadmap of gaming-optimized chips using both Ryzen and Radeon technology. This will apparently extend to consoles, handhelds, PCs, and the cloud. According to AMD, it ensures backwards compatibility, allowing gamers to play their existing titles across platforms.

https://xboxera.com/2025/06/19/amd-shares-more-information-on-xbox-multi-year-partnership/
 
Single CCD that fit all the gaming core wanted + high cache... could do the trick gaming optimization wise (to beat all the competition handedly), do not necessarily need to stop passing down vastly shared with epyc core.
 
LukeTbk said:
AMD doing the future Xbox consoles... that surprising unexpected news... (it was yet to be official?)
I would have thought they'd go ARM this time around, considering how much effort Microsoft has made for ARM. That should tell you something about AMD's future products.
 
MrGuvernment said:
Not to mention, NVIDIA is so into AI chips, they could care very little about anything else, like designing a new handheld device and such, but could of been nice if they did as they could then use similar parts for a new NVIDIA Shield :D
NVidia’s “anything else” is still bigger than AMD’s everything…

Nvidia just doesn’t have the time to be building AMD compatibility layers and blah blah blah. Not to mention that to do so Nvidia would need to provide Microsoft engineers with some insider info which would then fall into AMD hands in the next gen should they lose the bid.

And honestly, Nvidia will more N1X systems than Microsoft will sell consoles, and if there was a platform to build the console on it would be that. Chances are Nvidia will have it working with SteamOS by the time it launches and that’s probably good enough.

I wonder if I can find an excuse for a D10 system when those launch…
 
Lakados said:
NVidia’s “anything else” is still bigger than AMD’s everything…

Nvidia just doesn’t have the time to be building AMD compatibility layers and blah blah blah. Not to mention that to do so Nvidia would need to provide Microsoft engineers with some insider info which would then fall into AMD hands in the next gen should they lose the bid.

And honestly, Nvidia will more N1X systems than Microsoft will sell consoles, and if there was a platform to build the console on it would be that. Chances are Nvidia will have it working with SteamOS by the time it launches and that’s probably good enough.

I wonder if I can find an excuse for a D10 system when those launch…
I feel that by the time AMD takes advantage of whatever they learn from Nvidia, then the AI boom will bust, and therefore so will Nvidia. Even Microsoft's CEO is questioning the value of AI.
 
DukenukemX said:
I feel that by the time AMD takes advantage of whatever they learn from Nvidia, then the AI boom will bust, and therefore so will Nvidia. Even Microsoft's CEO is questioning the value of AI.
Maybe, maybe not, this is AMD’s software team we’re talking about. Historically AMD’s open source projects are where things we were hopeful for, go to die.

But AI aside, Nvidia’s accelerators do an absolute crapload of calculations per second and they can move disgusting amounts of data.
Even if the AI bubble bursts there’s a thousand other things that hardware can do.
Microsoft is questioning the whole chat bot side of things and they should. They migrated over to it and it’s useless. CoPilot has its uses, but all those chat help agents…. Useless, those AI assistants make more work then they save, and even the AI girlfriends are breaking up with their clients because they don’t make enough money to keep going. But the actual work it does they are doubling down on. It’s still the best hardware going for medical research, scientific study, and most forms of analysis.

Meanwhile, AMD is chasing chatbots and help agents…
 
DukenukemX said:
I'm going by this.
This:
Instead, the CEO argued that we should be looking at whether AI is generating real-world value instead of mindlessly running after fantastical ideas like AGI.

As of right now, the economy isn't showing much sign of acceleration, and certainly not because of an army of AI agents. And whether it's truly a question of "when" — not "if," as he claims

Is not questioning the value more than anyone else ? You will not find many more bullish about AI potential than Microsoft CEO 6 months ago in a public interview, the comments are more around the line we had 70 years of Turing test talk, nobody cared much when computers not only achieved it, but beat it, it was not a specially relevant benchmark/landmark (because they did not imagine the ability to parrot/mimic humans could get that good), AGI is an even more fuzzy landmark than Turing test was. Not interested in academic benchmark/terminology, but real world usage/value.

In that interview he sound extremely confident of AI enormous economical value for the upcoming 25 years and just announced spending 80 billions on it the week of that interview, even if he thought that there was not much upside to that 80 billions he would not say it on a podcast. (it is a bit strange than a February interview is popping up right now...)
 
AMD Magnus APU

Potential next xbox (3nm to release next year on xbox's 25th anniversary — price probably $1000)

Leak courtesy MLID

Magnus.jpg
 
