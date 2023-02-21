Microsoft and NVIDIA Announce Expansive and Lucrative New Gaming Deal

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,503
It’s about the $$

“Visit the GeForce NOW website for more information on the service and follow along every GFN Thursday for the latest news, including release dates for upcoming Microsoft game titles coming to the GeForce NOW service.

The agreement was announced today at a Microsoft press conference in Brussels, Belgium. Microsoft also shared today that it finalized a 10-year agreement to bring the latest version of Call of Duty to the Nintendo platform following the merger with Activision.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305044/microsoft-and-nvidia-announce-expansive-new-gaming-deal
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,082
Well shit, that's cool and frightening all at the same time.
That's about all I have to say about that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top