Microsoft and Epic expand strategic collaboration with integration of Azure OpenAI Service

Hmm
""The urgent and critical challenges facing healthcare systems and their providers demand a comprehensive approach combining Azure OpenAI Service with Epic's industry-leading technology," said Eric Boyd, corporate vice president, AI Platform, Microsoft. "Our expanded partnership builds on a long history of collaboration between Microsoft, Nuance and Epic, including our work to help healthcare organizations migrate their Epic environments to Azure. Together we can help providers deliver significant clinical and business outcomes leveraging the power of the Microsoft Cloud and Epic."
When creating technologies that can change the world, Microsoft believes organizations need to ensure that the technology is used responsibly. Microsoft is committed to creating responsible AI by design that is guided by a core set of principles: fairness, reliability and safety, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability. Microsoft is putting those principles into practice across the company to develop and deploy AI that will have a positive impact on society, taking a cross-company approach through cutting-edge research, best-of-breed engineering systems, and excellence in policy and governance.
Visit the Microsoft, Nuance and Epic booths at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago to learn more about new and enhanced AI-powered solutions and areas of shared innovation."
Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-rel...ration-of-azure-openai-service-301798615.html
