Microsoft allowing the removal of VBScript from Windows 11 Beta builds

Zarathustra[H] said: Wow. Imagine that.



They are letting people remove something from their own computers.



How kind of them... 🙄



Wake me when I can physically remove Cortana, the Windows Store or Edge and other forced bloatware from my machine. Not just hide them so they get auto-installed whenever you create a new account.

Edge removal:Step 1: launch edge and get the version number from edge://settings/helpStep 2: Navigate to "C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\{Version.Number}\Installer in File Explorer." where version number is the one you got from Step 1Step 3: From the elevated command in that folder path from Step 2, "Setup.exe --uninstall --system-level --verbose-logging --force-uninstall"DO NOT remove Microsoft Edge WebView2, it breaks widgets and a bunch of other things that will render the system non-bootable, as it is part of WinUI 2.Cortana removal:Step 1: Disable Cortana in Task ManagerStep 2: Find Cortana under All Apps, right-click and open App Settings, Turn off "Runs at log-in"Step 3: Open Powershell as AdministratorStep 4: run the following "Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.549981C3F5F10 | Remove-AppxPackage"Cortana for Windows 11 is different as that is an opt-in service and isn't active or possibly even installed unless you agree to it in the OOBE ahead of time.