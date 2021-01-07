Microsoft AI Surpasses Humans In Natural Language Understanding With SuperGLUE Benchmark

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"However, this is not the first AI model that has outperformed humans, as that trophy goes to the “T5 + Meena” model from Google Brain. It is still impressive, though, that Microsoft has taken the top spot over “T5 + Meena” in number two with a score of 90.2.
Overall, what does this mean for the future of AI and its implementation in our daily lives? Well, Microsoft looks to “support products like Bing, Office, Dynamics, and Azure Cognitive Services, powering a wide range of scenarios involving human-machine and human-human interactions via natural language (such as chatbot, recommendation, question answering, search, personal assist, customer support automation, content generation, and others).” The Redmond-based company is also going to be releasing the DeBERTa model source code to the public for whatever use people can think of. Ultimately, this is a massive leap forward and “marks an important milestone toward general AI.”"
https://hothardware.com/news/microsoft-deberta-ai-tops-superglue-leaderboard
