Microsoft adding a watermark on systems running Windows 11 that don't meet the system requirements

Actually the watermark is smaller than the activation watermark, and it absolutely does NOT show up on top of any fullscreen application or any other window, only on the desktop when the desktop is showing.It did not affect updates on any of the Dev or Release preview builds that it was included on.I am disappointed that they did this, because I have such a large number of systems with Windows 11 on them that don't meet the requirements. In some cases the systems are actually capable of meeting the requirements, but many of them had Windows 10 on them and were installed with legacy bios instead of UEFI, Secureboot disabled, etc, and it was easier to just bypass the requirements and upgrade to 11 than mess with trying to change any of that. At least the registry change to get rid of the watermark is very simple and easy. Anyone who was able to bypass the requirements should not have any issues making a simple registry edit. This would probably be a bigger issue for systems that were setup for friends or family. Thankfully it only shows up when everything is minimized and you are looking at your desktop wallpaper.