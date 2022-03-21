Microsoft adding a watermark on systems running Windows 11 that don't meet the system requirements

Armenius
Now in the release preview channel, Windows 11 will show a watermark in the corner of the screen when the PC it's running on doesn't meet the system requirements. The watermark is similar to the "unactivated" watermark and will show up in fullscreen applications. Thankfully, there is a registry tweak to disable it right now, but who knows if Microsoft will take that away when it hits the main release.
https://betanews.com/2022/03/21/aft...requirements-not-met-watermark-to-windows-11/
