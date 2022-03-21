Microsoft adding a watermark on systems running Windows 11 that don't meet the system requirements

Armenius

Armenius

Now in the release preview channel, Windows 11 will show a watermark in the corner of the screen when the PC it's running on doesn't meet the system requirements. The watermark is similar to the "unactivated" watermark and will show up in fullscreen applications. Thankfully, there is a registry tweak to disable it right now, but who knows if Microsoft will take that away when it hits the main release.

https://betanews.com/2022/03/21/aft...requirements-not-met-watermark-to-windows-11/
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

sweet, they got 11 running on a 2016 MBP

1647893616618.png

"The most recent Insider build of Windows 11 sees Microsoft conducting A/B testing with the desktop warning. Will it end up rolling out to everyone? It's hard to say, but there will be a lot of angry Windows 11 users if this watermark does start appearing on desktops around the world."(from source link in article)

it may or may not end up in release. guess we'll see...
 
E

Executioner

Will it affect the ability to receive security updates or other updates? Crap...I gave my son a laptop with 11 on it using the hack to install 11 on it.
 
A

AjFreimuth

My system has the watermark and it's showing the message under system info now after the most recent update. But my system meets the requirements and I've been running Windows 11 for a few months now.



 
D

Dudhunter

Is there any real reason to upgrade to windows 11? All I’m hearing are horror stories. Pardon my ignorance on the issue.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Dudhunter said:
Is there any real reason to upgrade to windows 11? All I’m hearing are horror stories. Pardon my ignorance on the issue.
eeeh, kinda but not really. its really not that bad and is basically just a face list of 10, with a few new things. thats how it always is, the few with issues are always the loudest.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

Armenius said:
Now in the release preview channel, Windows 11 will show a watermark in the corner of the screen when the PC it's running on doesn't meet the system requirements. The watermark is similar to the "unactivated" watermark and will show up in fullscreen applications.
Actually the watermark is smaller than the activation watermark, and it absolutely does NOT show up on top of any fullscreen application or any other window, only on the desktop when the desktop is showing.

Executioner said:
Will it affect the ability to receive security updates or other updates? Crap...I gave my son a laptop with 11 on it using the hack to install 11 on it.
It did not affect updates on any of the Dev or Release preview builds that it was included on.

I am disappointed that they did this, because I have such a large number of systems with Windows 11 on them that don't meet the requirements. In some cases the systems are actually capable of meeting the requirements, but many of them had Windows 10 on them and were installed with legacy bios instead of UEFI, Secureboot disabled, etc, and it was easier to just bypass the requirements and upgrade to 11 than mess with trying to change any of that. At least the registry change to get rid of the watermark is very simple and easy. Anyone who was able to bypass the requirements should not have any issues making a simple registry edit. This would probably be a bigger issue for systems that were setup for friends or family. Thankfully it only shows up when everything is minimized and you are looking at your desktop wallpaper.

VirtualBox_Windows 11 Dev_22_03_2022_17_42_46.png


VirtualBox_Windows 11 Dev_22_03_2022_17_43_17.png
 
M76

M76

Microsoft always giving one thing with the right hand, while they take away two things with the left.
 
P

polonyc2

GotNoRice said:
Actually the watermark is smaller than the activation watermark, and it absolutely does NOT show up on top of any fullscreen application or any other window, only on the desktop when the desktop is showing...
that watermark sure has a lot of text...MS could have simplified it and cut out some of the text to take up less space
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

polonyc2 said:
that watermark sure has a lot of text...MS could have simplified it and cut out some of the text to take up less space
Those screenshots were from the latest Dev build, where it has always had the watermark saying "Evaluation copy". Only the first line has to do with the system requirements. On a non-dev build it will look like this:

Windows-11-unsupported-watermark.jpg
 
R

rhkcommander959

Dudhunter said:
Is there any real reason to upgrade to windows 11? All I’m hearing are horror stories. Pardon my ignorance on the issue.
No not really, Alder Lake is supposed to work better on 11 but testing is a toss up so I wouldn't unless you're curious.

Remember what 8 and 10 did with 7? It's the same basic bones underneath but they hide it all behind new UI to make it look mac'ier now. It's harder to get to the real tools than it was on 10 too. To each their own, just my 2 cents.

It's not all that bad but I prefer windows 10 after modifying it to be more user-friendly.
 
R

rhkcommander959

Off the top of my head? I tried to make it a lot more like win7: right off the batt I add desktop icons back for This PC, Control Panel, super control panel, Network, etc. I tweak the task bar a bunch, turn the search box into an icon, I believe in file explorer you can add menus back to the top, disable UAC, and I think I modified the right click menu. After those basic improvements though, it's a lot better.

I'll check later and see if there's any other major magicsauce I worked, but even those simple improvements made W10 a lot more navigable.
 
