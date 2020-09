Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media and Fallout maker Bethesda for $7.5 billion

Microsoft's Xbox team significantly expanded its list of game development studios on Monday, announcing the purchase of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash. The entertainment company owns several industry-leading game developers, including Bethesda Softworks, the maker of the post-apocalyptic Fallout games and the fantasy series the Elder Scrolls . It also owns id Software, known for its Doom Rage and Wolfenstein shooting game franchises.The move grows the number of in-house Xbox game development studios to 24, up from 15 earlier, and giving it control of some of the game industry's most popular franchises.