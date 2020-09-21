Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media and Fallout maker Bethesda for $7.5 billion

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
18,186
https://www.cnet.com/news/microsoft...a-and-fallout-maker-bethesda-for-7-5-billion/

Microsoft's Xbox team significantly expanded its list of game development studios on Monday, announcing the purchase of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash. The entertainment company owns several industry-leading game developers, including Bethesda Softworks, the maker of the post-apocalyptic Fallout games and the fantasy series the Elder Scrolls. It also owns id Software, known for its Doom, Rage and Wolfenstein shooting game franchises.

The move grows the number of in-house Xbox game development studios to 24, up from 15 earlier, and giving it control of some of the game industry's most popular franchises.
Click to expand...
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,230
Holy shit... does this mean they could be making the major Bethesda franchises Xbox/Windows exclusive? That would be a huge fucking deal.
 
S

spiroh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2004
Messages
362
I don't think there is any doubt about that one. Xbox needed better exclusives compared to Sony. This is a huge move forward doing that.
 
E

exoromeo

n00b
Joined
Oct 27, 2004
Messages
14
What I find intriguing is they also own Obsidian, who still has some of the original Fallout 1 and 2 guys on staff, as far as I know. Now MS also owns the rights to Fallout. One can dream I guess.
 
carlbme

carlbme

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2001
Messages
1,221
So since they own both Bethesda and Oblivion, does that mean that we might get a new Fallout game from Oblivion?!
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,317
Good, maybe we'll see new overlords turn that company around...or Maybe microsoft just wants a new version of Skyrim for HoloLens or something :p
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,339
Very interesting. MS basically only had Halo, Gears, and Forza for years. This is a pretty big deal. At the very least TES and Fallout are huge franchises. Not sure Doom and Quake are what they were, but people still know 'em.
 
scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
4,975
Colonel Sanders said:
That's a hot take, but you understand how big the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises are, right?
Click to expand...
They're big, but, they're overrated games.

I'm interested to see what they're going to do with all their new properties.
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
4,673
erek said:
Is this good or bad for the community
Click to expand...
Likely good for Xbox fanboys and bad for the community. Unless Microsoft does the same thing they did when they bought Minecraft and don't make anything exclusive.

From a game quality perspective it'll matter how much changes internally at Bethesda and id.
 
R

Ragenrok

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 15, 2007
Messages
4,197
Can't make Bethesda any worse lol, maybe we will actually see a new elder scrolls game this decade now.
 
C

Cactusj

n00b
Joined
Jun 4, 2018
Messages
51
So that means Quakecon is now owned by Microsoft. I wonder if they decide to do anything with that...?
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,437
exlink said:
Likely good for Xbox fanboys and bad for the community. Unless Microsoft does the same thing they did when they bought Minecraft and don't make anything exclusive.

From a game quality perspective it'll matter how much changes internally at Bethesda and id.
Click to expand...
Ragenrok said:
Can't make Bethesda any worse lol, maybe we will actually see a new elder scrolls game this decade now.
Click to expand...
Fallout 76 was tough to consume / digest :(
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,165
Wait. Now that MS owns the Fallout IP and a good chunk of the old Interplay Entertainment talent...
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,141
erek said:
Is this good or bad for the community
Click to expand...
both, but only time will tell.. microsoft has made a huge push into the gaming market again the last few years but this time they seem to actually give a crap unlike during the xbox and xbox 360 days but who knows how long that'll last.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,339
Interesting tidbit - this includes Arkane. Their two upcoming titles are both PS5 exclusives. At least on the console.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top