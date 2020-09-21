Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media and Fallout maker Bethesda for $7.5 billion

bigdogchris
https://www.cnet.com/news/microsoft...a-and-fallout-maker-bethesda-for-7-5-billion/
Microsoft's Xbox team significantly expanded its list of game development studios on Monday, announcing the purchase of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash. The entertainment company owns several industry-leading game developers, including Bethesda Softworks, the maker of the post-apocalyptic Fallout games and the fantasy series the Elder Scrolls. It also owns id Software, known for its Doom, Rage and Wolfenstein shooting game franchises.
The move grows the number of in-house Xbox game development studios to 24, up from 15 earlier, and giving it control of some of the game industry's most popular franchises.