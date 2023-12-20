Microsd card not being recognized by my Android tablet

peppergomez

[H]ard|Gawd
Sep 15, 2011
1,937
Recently I bought a 1.5 TB.Sandisk microSD card which has been working great with my Samsung Galaxy S7 tablet.
I've got about 1.2tb of data on it.
I use encryption.

I added a little bit more data to it recently, taking it out of the tablet to hook it up to my computer. For some reason now when I connect it to my tablet.,nothing happens and I have no idea why. Ordinarily my tablet would recognize it and then take a while to encrypt it. The card is working fine since windows recognizes it. But I can't get my android tablet to recognize it.

Can anyone offer any suggestions thanks.
 
