  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

MicroProse to Publish Satirical Tycoon Game "Car Park Capital" by Hilkojj Interactive

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,058
"In Car Park Capital, players are hired by Big Auto to reshape quiet towns into sprawling concrete kingdoms - one parking lot at a time. Using a potent mix of real-time strategy, urban development tools, and tongue-in-cheek propaganda, players will bulldoze houses, raise towering asphalt cathedrals, and convince citizens that life is better with more cars (and fewer opinions). The game blends classic tycoon gameplay with razor-sharp social commentary about car dependency, urban sprawl, and the subtle art of turning convenience into ideology, all in glorious simulation."

1753977297595.png


View: https://youtu.be/Ae3MtHDfSr4

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339463/...-game-car-park-capital-by-hilkojj-interactive
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top