MicroProse Cleared Hot Takes Off November 20 on Steam Early Access

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,059
"Early Access Highlights
The Early Access launch will feature a large portion of the single-player campaign, a full upgrade system, and plenty of toys to break. Player feedback will guide further content, tuning, and additional missions leading up to the full release.
About Cleared Hot
Cleared Hot is a nostalgic helicopter shooter that combines satisfying physics with light tactical elements. Shoot, dodge, deploy, and get creative in a world where just about everything can (and will) explode.
Wishlist now—and prepare for takeoff on November 20."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342435/...t-takes-off-november-20-on-steam-early-access
View: https://youtu.be/c6sjaePCaRQ
- Physics-Driven Mayhem - Every crash, explosion, and sling-shot chicken obeys (some) laws of physics.
- Upgradeable Helicopters - Customize your bird, tweak your loadout, and fly smarter (or louder).
- Rope & Magnet Gameplay - Pick up vehicles, enemies, rocks, or whatever seems throwable at the time.
- Tactical Squad Support - Deploy troops, capture territory, and try not to drop them from 200 feet.
- Three Biomes, Infinite Trouble - Desert, Jungle, and Arctic arenas - each with its own hazards, enemies, and bad ideas.
- Day & Night Operations - From blazing daylight to night-vision runs, the action never cools down.
The Early Access launch will feature a large portion of the single-player campaign, a full upgrade system, and plenty of toys to break. Player feedback will guide further content, tuning, and additional missions leading up to the full release.
About Cleared Hot
Cleared Hot is a nostalgic helicopter shooter that combines satisfying physics with light tactical elements. Shoot, dodge, deploy, and get creative in a world where just about everything can (and will) explode.
Wishlist now—and prepare for takeoff on November 20."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342435/...t-takes-off-november-20-on-steam-early-access
View: https://youtu.be/c6sjaePCaRQ